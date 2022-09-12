England defeated South Africa in the third Test at the Oval on Monday to clinch the three-match Test series 2-1.

England’s win forced South Africa to drop crucial PCT (win percentage) in the lead-up to the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. The Proteas, however, remain second with a PCT of 60, ahead of Sri Lanka (53.33) and India (52.08).

Australia leads the WTC points table with six wins in 10 matches which accounts to a win percentage of 70.

Here is the latest World Test Championship points table

UPDATED ICC WTC POINTS TABLE - as of September 12, 2022