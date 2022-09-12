Cricket

WTC Points Table Latest Update: South Africa win PCT drops after defeat to England, India remains fourth

ICC World Test Championship points table: Here are the latest points table standings after England’s nine-wicket win over South Africa in the third Test at the Oval.

Team Sportstar
12 September, 2022 16:04 IST
England beat South Africa by nine wickets to win the third Test at the Oval on Monday.

England beat South Africa by nine wickets to win the third Test at the Oval on Monday.

England defeated South Africa in the third Test at the Oval on Monday to clinch the three-match Test series 2-1.

England’s win forced South Africa to drop crucial PCT (win percentage) in the lead-up to the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. The Proteas, however, remain second with a PCT of 60, ahead of Sri Lanka (53.33) and India (52.08).

Australia leads the WTC points table with six wins in 10 matches which accounts to a win percentage of 70.

Here is the latest World Test Championship points table

UPDATED ICC WTC POINTS TABLE - as of September 12, 2022

Pos. TeamMatchesWonLostDrawnPointsPenaltyPCT
1Australia1061384070
2South Africa1064072060
3Sri Lanka1054164053.33
4India1264275-552.08
5Pakistan943256051.85
6West Indies943254-250
7England1978488-1238.59
8New Zealand926128025.93
9Bangladesh1018116013.33

