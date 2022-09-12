England defeated South Africa in the third Test at the Oval on Monday to clinch the three-match Test series 2-1.
READ | T20 World Cup 2022, India squad: Bumrah, Harshal return; No Shami, Samson for Australia
England’s win forced South Africa to drop crucial PCT (win percentage) in the lead-up to the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. The Proteas, however, remain second with a PCT of 60, ahead of Sri Lanka (53.33) and India (52.08).
Australia leads the WTC points table with six wins in 10 matches which accounts to a win percentage of 70.
Here is the latest World Test Championship points table
UPDATED ICC WTC POINTS TABLE - as of September 12, 2022
|Pos.
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Drawn
|Points
|Penalty
|PCT
|1
|Australia
|10
|6
|1
|3
|84
|0
|70
|2
|South Africa
|10
|6
|4
|0
|72
|0
|60
|3
|Sri Lanka
|10
|5
|4
|1
|64
|0
|53.33
|4
|India
|12
|6
|4
|2
|75
|-5
|52.08
|5
|Pakistan
|9
|4
|3
|2
|56
|0
|51.85
|6
|West Indies
|9
|4
|3
|2
|54
|-2
|50
|7
|England
|19
|7
|8
|4
|88
|-12
|38.59
|8
|New Zealand
|9
|2
|6
|1
|28
|0
|25.93
|9
|Bangladesh
|10
|1
|8
|1
|16
|0
|13.33