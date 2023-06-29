TNPL 2023: Dindigul Dragons cruises to eight-wicket win over iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 

Unbeaten half-centuries from Shivam Singh and Adithya Ganesh ensured Dindigul Dragons cruised to an eight-wicket win over iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in the TNPL match here at the Salem Cricket Foundation Ground on Wednesday.

Chasing 174 for victory, opener Shivam and Adithya played contrasting knocks but combined well with an unbroken 105-run stand for the third wicket off just 61 balls to get Dragons its fourth win.

Shivam held fort at one end and was effective through the off-side cutting and driving, with all his boundaries coming through that region.

R. Sai Kishore briefly got Tamizhans into the game with two wickets, but Adithya Ganesh took the game away with an aggressive knock.

The left-handed batter was fortuitous when Vivek Raj dropped him at long-on and parried it over the fence when the batter was on eight. From there on, Adithya took on the bowlers, hitting Sai Kishore for a couple of boundaries in the next over. Fittingly, he finished the chase with two sixes off pacer P. Bhuvaneswaran over square leg, the first of which took him to his half-century.

The match started 55 minutes late due to a brief spell of rain after the Dragons skipper B. Indrajith elected to field first. Riding on Sai Kishore (45) and Vijay Shankar’s (43) handy knocks, Tamizhans posted 173 for five. After a sedate start from the openers, Sai Kishore, who walked in at three, gave the innings a much-needed boost by going after the spinners picking a six each of Aushik Srinivas, Varun Chakravarthy and Boopathi Vaishna Kumar.

Sai and Vijay Shankar, who too started aggressively, added 53 runs for the third-wicket stand before the former was dismissed. Later B. Anirudh and Vivek Raj hit a few sixes each to give the innings the final flourish, but it was not enough.