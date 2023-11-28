IND vs AUS: Australia registers highest successful run-chase against India in T20Is

Australia registered the highest successful run-chase recorded by a team against India in T20 Internationals when it overhauled a 223-run target in the third T20I in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Glenn Maxwell struck a 47-ball hundred to guide Australia to a five-wicket win off the last ball of the match. Previously, the highest successful T20I run-chase against India was registered by South Africa, which chased down a 212-run target in Delhi last year.

This was also Australia’s second-highest successful run-chase in T20I history, bettered only its five-wicket win when chasing New Zealand’s 244-run target in 2018 at Auckland.