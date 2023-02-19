Nathan Lyon after second day’s play

“They are good batters and they could bat in the top 6 in most other sides, here they are batting at 8 and 9, they are not bowlers who can bat but proper batters [on Ashwin and Axar]. I think I sort of deviated from my strengths at Nagpur, my strength is getting it to spin over the top and here I just went back to my basics. The pace was the same throughout the series. Virat is a great batter and in my opinion it was out, I’m pretty sure Virat thinks otherwise. Does help when we have burnt a few reviews and one has to applaud the umpires for such decisions. Hopefully the batters come out and be positive, stick to our methods. It’s gonna set up for what should be a good Test match. A few more would be nice”