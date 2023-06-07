WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 1: India to bowl first vs Australia; Ashwin out of Playing XI in Rohit’s 50th Test

- June 07, 2023 14:36Playing XIs
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami.
Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
- June 07, 2023 14:34TOSS
TOSS: India wins Toss, opts to bowl
Rohit Sharma: We are going to bowl. The conditions and also the weather being overcast. The pitch won’t change too much. Four seamers and one spinner. The spinner is Jadeja. It’s always tough (to leave Ashwin), he’s been a match-winner. He (Rahane) brings a lot of experience, he’s played 80-odd Tests.
- June 07, 2023 14:32Rohit, Cummins appear in 50th Test
- June 07, 2023 14:32Pitch Report
Pitch Report by Kumar Sangakkara: “It’s cold, there’s a bit of wind and it’s overcast. There’ll be swing. There’s a lovely green covering of grass, so there’ll be seam as well. You’ll have very good bounce here.” Win toss and bowl?
- June 07, 2023 14:31Almost there
- June 07, 2023 14:31Stats to watch out for
- Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins will appear in their 50th Tests at the Oval.
- First Test at the Oval to be played in June since 1880.
- Rohit needs 27 runs to complete 13,000 international runs as an opener.
- Virat Kohli needs 21 runs to complete 2000 Test runs against Australia.
- June 07, 2023 14:24Predicted XIs
India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin/Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat/Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.
- June 07, 2023 14:24IND vs AUS WTC final Dream 11 prediction
Wicketkeepers: Alex Carey
Batters: Steve Smith (c), Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Travis Head
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Cameron Green
Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami (vc), Pat Cummins
Team Composition: IND 6:5 AUS Credits Left: 8.5
- June 07, 2023 14:06Gavaskar hits out on Aussie mind games
Sunil Gavaskar calls out the mind games employed by the former Australian cricketers, who have shared their opinions on the Indian team composition.
- June 07, 2023 13:57Less than 40 minutes for the toss!
- June 07, 2023 13:54Key pointers from the Playing Conditions for the WTC Final
- India and Australia to share the title in case of draw or tie.
- June 12, 2023 is the reserved day. Can only be used to compensate the loss of playtime due to weather.
- The on-field soft signal by umpires has been scrapped for the WTC final.
- The India vs Australia World Test Championship final will be played using Grade 1 Dukes ball.
- June 07, 2023 13:51Squads and Match officials
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, K.S. Bharat, R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Ishan Kishan.
Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.
On field umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth | TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Fourth umpire: Kumar Dharmasena | Match referee: Richie Richardson
Play Starts at 3:00 PM IST
- June 07, 2023 13:44Key Battles
Rohit vs Cummins, Jadeja vs Labuschagne and more - the key battles that could decide the WTC final.
- June 07, 2023 13:39Rohit on his captaincy tenure ahead of WTC final
- June 07, 2023 13:33Kishan or Bharat? Who will make the cut?
A selection conundrum that will cause some headaches for Rohit and Co. is the choice of their main wicketkeeper for the final. Former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer weighs in on who between Kishan or Bharat may get the nod this afternoon in London.
- June 07, 2023 13:24Match Day Feels!
- June 07, 2023 13:19Rohit Sharma in England: A bittersweet eyeing another chapter
- June 07, 2023 13:13WTC Final: In a nutshell
- June 07, 2023 13:11The Oval - Pitch conditions and History
India and Australia Playing Record at the Oval
India has played 14 Test matches at this venue, winning two, losing five and drawing seven of them. The last time India played at The Oval, it won by 157 runs against England in 2021.
Australia has played 38 matches at this venue, winning seven, losing 17, and drawing 14 of them. The last time it played at The Oval, it lost by 137 runs against England in 2019.
- June 07, 2023 13:05Rohit Sharma in focus
India captain Rohit Sharma had a bit of scare on Tuesday morning when he was hit on his left thumb during a nets session. Rohit did not take further part in the session as a precautionary measure before the big Test.
- June 07, 2023 12:58Eyes on the skies
The ever-changing London weather will be in focus at the Oval even as the forecast predicts a largely clear day.
- June 07, 2023 12:50WTC Final - IND vs AUS Preview
It has been 10 years since India has won an ICC title. The World Test Championship (WTC) final, which commences here on Wednesday, presents the team a chance to ease itself of this heavy burden.
India will want to make amends for its defeat in the inaugural WTC final held at Southampton in 2021, when New Zealand cruised home by eight wickets in a rain-affected encounter. Australia stands in the way this time around, as India take another shot at redemption.
In Shubman Gill, India boasts of the hottest property in world cricket. Gill had the best of times in the recent IPL, finishing as the highest run-scorer of the tournament. In this calendar year alone, the Punjab batter has scored international centuries in all three formats.
Australia will be double wary of Gill’s flashing blade, given that he has the wood over strike bowler Mitchell Starc. Left-arm seamer Starc has been unable to dismiss Gill in nine Test innings, and has gone for a strike-rate of over 90.
If Gill has become synonymous with big scores, his opening partner and skipper Rohit Sharma is in a slump. The Mumbai opener may not read too much into his IPL form, but he will nervy taking first strike at The Oval.
Mumbai batter Ajinkya Rahane makes his comeback, having last played a Test in January 2022. Rahane reinvented himself as a powerful strokemaker in the IPL, and also found some red-ball form with two centuries in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy.
The vastly experienced Rahane, a veteran of 82 Tests, lends a stable hand in the middle-order.
Cheteshwar Pujara is best prepared to face English conditions, given that he turned out for Sussex in the County Championship over the last two months. Pujara made the most of the experience, hitting three centuries in a successful stint.
Virat Kohli, the captain in the Southampton outing, will want to correct his sub-par record in England.
The star batter managed only 249 runs in the five Tests against England when India last toured here, at an average of 27.66. Kohli can take solace in the fact that the last time India met Australia in a Test, he stole the show with a brilliant 186 in Ahmedabad.
The dependable K.S. Bharat is set to keep his place as the wicketkeeper in the eleven, ahead of Ishan Kishan.
With the overcast skies and seamer-friendly pitch, India will be tempted to play four fast bowlers in Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur. Umesh, prone to spraying the ball around while striving for extra pace, could come good when reverse swing is on offer in the latter stages of the match.
R. Ashwin could be picked over left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, as that the off-spinner offers a better match-up option to the four southpaws in the likely Australian batting unit.
Australia will be desperate to see David Warner turn and corner. Giving Warner company in the fight against the new ball is comeback man and form batter Usman Khawaja.
Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, the No. 1 and No.3 ranked batters in the world respectively, form a strong middle-order core. Speedster Scott Boland, who has taken 28 wickets in his first seven Tests, has earned his spot over Michael Neser.
The settled Australian line-up picks itself, and looks the stronger side on paper. But India, the top-ranked Test side, will not go without a fight.
- Ashwin Achal
- June 07, 2023 12:48WTC Final: Live Streaming, Where to watch IND vs AUS?
The India vs Australia World Test Championship final will be shown live on Star Sports and streamed live on Disney+Hotstar from 3 PM IST.
Latest on Sportstar
- WTC Final LIVE Score, IND vs AUS Day 1: India to bowl first vs Australia; Ashwin out of Playing XI in Rohit’s 50th Test
- Moeen Ali comes out of Test retirement for Ashes 2023
- IND vs AUS Dream 11 prediction, WTC Final 2023: India vs Australia Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, pitch report, squads
- WTC Final 2023: Rohit Sharma, Pat Cummins feature in their 50th Tests at Oval
- IND vs AUS WTC Final, London weather update LIVE: Will it rain on Day 1 at the Oval during India vs Australia?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE