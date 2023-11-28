IND vs AUS: Maxwell concedes 30 runs off last over as India scores 222 in 20 overs in 3rd T20I

Australia spinner Glenn Maxwell conceded a whopping 30 runs in the last over of India’s innings as the host posted a mammoth 222 for three in the third T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

After not bowling a single over earlier, Maxwell was surprisingly handed the ball by skipper Matthew Wade to close out the innings. Ruturaj Gaikwad responded by hammering the spinner for a six over long-on off the first ball of the over to bring up his maiden international hundred. Gaikwad smashed a four off the next ball, and to add insult to injury, the delivery was deemed a no-ball as Maxwell overstepped.

A couple of singles followed as Gaikwad and Tilak Varma rotated strike. However, the swashbuckling right-handed batter from Maharashtra had kept his best for the end as he laid into Maxwell with two back-to-back sixes and a four off the last three deliveries of the over.

He first stepped down the track and then punished a short delivery to clear the long-on fence for his two sixes in as many balls. Gaikwad ended the innings with a four at deep midwicket as the ball landed just short of the fielder.

Maxwell now holds the unenviable record of bowling the most expensive over in T20I cricket by an Australian bowler. Brett Lee’s 27-run over against West Indies in 2009 was previously the highest in that regard.

India registered its third consecutive score in excess of 200 in the series with Gaikwad unbeaten on 123 off 57 balls and Tilak on 31 off 24 at the other end.