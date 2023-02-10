IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma first Indian captain to hit hundreds in all formats, smashes maiden Test century v Australia

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian captain to record a century in all formats during the first Test against Australia at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Friday.

Rohit’s maiden Test hundred as captain came in his third match, making him just the third skipper to record a century in all formats after Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan, South Africa’s Faf du Plessis and Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

Rohit reached the mark off 171 balls on the back of 14 fours and two sixes.

This was also Rohit’s first Test ton against Australia and sixth as an opener in just 21 innings. Overall, the 35-year-old has amassed over 3000 Test runs with nine centuries.

An accomplished limited-overs opener, Rohit opened the innings in whites for the first time in 2019 against South Africa, scoring back-to-back centuries in Visakhapatanam. Rohit also emerged as the leading run-scorer among openers in the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship (2019-21) with 1094 runs from 12 matches.