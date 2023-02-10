Cricket

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma first Indian captain to hit hundreds in all formats, smashes maiden Test century v Australia

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma slammed his maiden Test hundred as captain in just his third match during India’s first Test against Australia in Nagpur on Friday.

Team Sportstar
10 February, 2023 12:53 IST
10 February, 2023 12:53 IST
India captain Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring a century.

India captain Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring a century. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma slammed his maiden Test hundred as captain in just his third match during India’s first Test against Australia in Nagpur on Friday.

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian captain to record a century in all formats during the first Test against Australia at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Friday.

Rohit’s maiden Test hundred as captain came in his third match, making him just the third skipper to record a century in all formats after Sri Lanka’s Tillakaratne Dilshan, South Africa’s Faf du Plessis and Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

Rohit reached the mark off 171 balls on the back of 14 fours and two sixes.

Also Read
India vs Australia LIVE Score 1st Test Day 2: Rohit smashes 170-ball century; IND takes lead

This was also Rohit’s first Test ton against Australia and sixth as an opener in just 21 innings. Overall, the 35-year-old has amassed over 3000 Test runs with nine centuries.

An accomplished limited-overs opener, Rohit opened the innings in whites for the first time in 2019 against South Africa, scoring back-to-back centuries in Visakhapatanam. Rohit also emerged as the leading run-scorer among openers in the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship (2019-21) with 1094 runs from 12 matches.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us