IND vs AUS: Indore pitch rating changed from ‘poor’ to ‘below average’

Team Sportstar
27 March, 2023 13:02 IST
Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith exchange pleasentries after Australia beat India in the third Test at the Holkar STadium in Indore.

Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith exchange pleasentries after Australia beat India in the third Test at the Holkar STadium in Indore. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The Indore pitch rating has been changed from ‘poor’ to ‘below average’ by the ICC after an appeal by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“Pursuant to the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process, the rating of pitch used for the third Test of the ICC World Test Championship series between India and Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore from 1-3 March has been changed from poor to below average,” the ICC said in a statement.

“Having reviewed footage of the Test match, the ICC appeal panel, consisting of Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager – Cricket, and Roger Harper, ICC Men’s Cricket Committee Member, were of the opinion that, while the guidelines had been followed by the Match Referee in accordance with Appendix A of the Pitch Monitoring Process, it was deemed that there was not enough excessive variable bounce to warrant the “poor” rating. Instead, the appeal panel concluded that the pitch should be rated as below average,” the statement added.

However, the Holkar Stadium coped up with one demerit point for the below average rating.

India was all out for 109 and 163 in its two innings while Australia managed 197 in its first essay before knocking off the required 76 runs to register a massive win on the third morning.

The Pune pitch in 2017, a venue for the India-Australia Test then, was the last time a surface in India was rated poor.

