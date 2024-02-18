MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: England not cutting down on Bazball despite loss to India, says captain Stokes

England, chasing a mammoth target of 557 on the fourth day, fell like a pack of cards as India registered its biggest-ever win by runs, in their third Test at Rajkot on Sunday.

Published : Feb 18, 2024 20:12 IST , Rajkot - 1 MIN READ

Amol Karhadkar
The England captain, who played his 100th Test, stressed that England doesn’t need to temper its ultra-aggressive approach, popularly known as ‘Bazball’.
The England captain, who played his 100th Test, stressed that England doesn’t need to temper its ultra-aggressive approach, popularly known as ‘Bazball’. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

The England captain, who played his 100th Test, stressed that England doesn’t need to temper its ultra-aggressive approach, popularly known as ‘Bazball’. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Ben Stokes’ 100th Test may have ended in exactly the opposite fashion than the one he would have wished for. But the England captain has stressed that England doesn’t need to temper its ultra-aggressive approach.

“No, not at all,” Stokes said when asked about the need for batters to temper down. “Our batting line-up is full of international class players. We give them the freedom to play what’s in front of them. You can see the difference in the two teams’ approaches playing out in India.

“In the last two games, India put runs on the board (in) the way they want to operate. We have been able to do it at times but have not been able to sustain it for as long as we have wanted to,” he added.

With the game in the balance after the second day’s play, thanks to Ben Duckett’s swashbuckling hundred, Joe Root attempted reverse-ramp off Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday morning, was caught in the slips and the game continued to slip away from England thereon.

Stokes admitted the dismissal was the turning point in hindsight.

“Yeah, because he got out to it, definitely was a turning point. Joe Root has scored nearly 12,000 runs, I think we can leave the decision-making and ‘why’ with Joe. I can understand why there would be frustration around that because of how good a player Joe is,” Stokes said.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors: TT 10-9 BW, Mani’s Warriors takes on Narender’s Thalaivas; Dabang Delhi faces Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 10 at 9
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: England not cutting down on Bazball despite loss to India, says captain Stokes
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Plate: Pragnay, Nitesh put Hyderabad back in control against Meghalaya
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Wadhera ton keeps Punjab alive after Tamil Nadu enforces follow on
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Maha Open Challenger, a happy hunting ground for the Indian players - says director Sunder Iyer
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: England not cutting down on Bazball despite loss to India, says captain Stokes
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: ‘Let Yashasvi Jaiswal play,’ says Rohit; lauds India’s ‘commendable’ victory against England
    Ayan Acharya
  3. Test cricket is tough, but I’m determined to make it count: Jaiswal
    PTI
  4. WTC 2023-25 Points Table Update: India moves to second spot in standings after record win vs England in 3rd Test
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Himachal Pradesh secures first win, beats Pondicherry
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Updates, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors: TT 10-9 BW, Mani’s Warriors takes on Narender’s Thalaivas; Dabang Delhi faces Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 10 at 9
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: England not cutting down on Bazball despite loss to India, says captain Stokes
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Plate: Pragnay, Nitesh put Hyderabad back in control against Meghalaya
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Wadhera ton keeps Punjab alive after Tamil Nadu enforces follow on
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Maha Open Challenger, a happy hunting ground for the Indian players - says director Sunder Iyer
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment