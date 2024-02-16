MagazineBuy Print

IND vs ENG: India handed five-run penalty for ‘Unfair Play’; England to start innings with 5/0

The penalty was the result of India batter Ravichandran Ashwin running along the middle of the pitch. Ashwin was reprimanded by on-field umpire Joel Wilson.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 10:52 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
R. Ashwin in action against England in Rajkot.
R. Ashwin in action against England in Rajkot. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

R. Ashwin in action against England in Rajkot. | Photo Credit: AFP

India was slapped a five-run penalty during the second day of the third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Friday.

The penalty was the result of India batter Ravichandran Ashwin running along the middle of the pitch. Ashwin was reprimanded by on-field umpire Joel Wilson. England will start its innings with 5 for no loss owing to the offence.

ALSO CHECKOUT | IND vs ENG Live Score Updates, 3rd Test, Day 2

The incident occurred during the 102nd over of India’s first innings, while leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed was bowling.

According to MCC’s law 41.14.1, which comes under Unfair Play section, “It is unfair to cause deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch. If the striker enters the protected area in playing or playing at the ball, he/she must move from it immediately thereafter. A batter will be deemed to be causing avoidable damage if either umpire considers that his/her presence on the pitch is without reasonable cause.”

The law further states that a team will receive ‘a first and final warning’, which will apply throughout the innings. If the offence is repeated by any team member during the innings, the batting side will be awarded a five-run penalty.

While this was Ashwin’s first such offence of the innings, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had been warned on Thursday for the same reason.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

