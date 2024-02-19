IND vs ENG: Bumrah likely to be rested for fourth Test, KL Rahul can replace Patidar if match-fit

Jasprit Bumrah, the highest wicket-taker in India’s ongoing Test series against England, is likely to be rested for the next match in Ranchi, while K.L. Rahul is yet to be cleared match-fit for the last two Tests.

Sportstar understands that while India and England’s touring entourages will board a charter plane from here to Ranchi on Tuesday, Bumrah will spend the next week at his home in Ahmedabad.

Bumrah’s rest has been in accordance with the pre-series workload management policy devised for him and Mohammed Siraj. While Siraj was rested for the second game in Visakhapatnam, Bumrah will be given a break next week.

It is unlikely that the selectors will call-up an additional pacer into the squad. The Bengal pace duo of Mukesh Kumar – who picked a ten-wicket match-haul in Ranji Trophy after being released from India’s squad – and Akash Deep will be with the squad. Mukesh is likely to be given another opportunity after a lacklustre outing in the second Test.

Rahul, meanwhile, is likely to undergo a final fitness test two days before the match. Sportstar understands that Rahul – who suffered a quad injury during the series opener in Hyderabad – will travel to Ranchi and will be assessed by the team medical staff on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Rajkot Test, the BCCI had certified Rahul being “90 per cent” and the team management expects Rahul to be available for the key encounter, starting Friday.

Should he be fit, he will replace Rajat Patidar in the XI, with Sarfaraz Khan likely to retain his place after an impressive debut.