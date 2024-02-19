Transcending beyond a mere rags-to-riches story, India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal is here to stay

There is more to him than a rags-to-riches story.

There is more to him than selling chaat at times and spending nights in a tent on a Mumbai maidan as an aspiring cricketer.

There is more to him than a boy wonder who struck thunder at the under-19 World Cup not so long ago.

There is more to him than a potential IPL star.

If you were wondering whether Yashasvi Jaiswal - just like some of his seniors who fizzled out in the recent past despite being hailed as potential torchbearers of Mumbai’s batting legacy – will be able to convert his promise into prowess at the biggest stage, the last seven months have underlined it an emphatic manner.

“Yes, he can!” one can say, as emphatically as the Jaiswal jump that’s become synonymous with the left-handed opening batter’s joyous celebration of achieving a milestone.

2⃣1⃣4⃣* Runs

2⃣3⃣6⃣ Balls

1⃣4⃣ Fours

1⃣2⃣ Sixes



Yashasvi Jaiswal was simply sensational to score that double century in Rajkot ⚡️ ⚡️ #TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @ybj_19 | @IDFCFIRSTBank



Relive that blitz 🎥 🔽https://t.co/a7p5gXdNxQ — BCCI (@BCCI) February 18, 2024

On either side of a weeklong break in the ongoing series, Jaiswal has made a major difference in the ongoing series. In fact, Jaiswal appears to be the trump card that England never prepared for.

In Visakhapatnam, his 290-ball 209 helped India seize control on the opening day. In the third here, Jaiswal marauded James Anderson and Co with such audacity that it looked like a reincarnation of another Mumbai great who batted right-handed not too long ago.

The sheer dominance of Jaiswal en route to an unbeaten 212, including a record-equalling 12 sixes, literally blew England away. The difference between England’s Bazball style of batting and Jaiswal’s jazz was the mindset.

While the England batters looked to have premeditated their scoring shots, Jaiswal created scoring opportunities on the merit of the ball. The result was despite the spinners coming into play with every passing hour in the second innings, England staged a meek surrender while Jaiswal ensured that the match that was billed to be a ‘milestone match’ will be remembered as much for Ashwin and Stokes’ achievements as his.

ALSO READ: IND vs ENG, 3rd Test - England not cutting down on Bazball despite loss to India, says captain Stokes

After all, scoring a double hundred in consecutive Test matches is an extremely rare achievement in international cricket - even rarer at the start of international cricket.

While Sachin Tendulkar had to wait for more than a decade since making his debut to score his maiden Test double, Jaiswal has two in his first seven Test matches.

Being a left-handed opener in itself is an advantage. But Jaiswal has shown that he can combine Sehwag-esque aggression with Tendulkar-esque work ethic, which could make him lethal for the next decade.

The team management, meanwhile, is doing its best to help Jaiswal – mentored early on by Jwala Singh, a local cricketer-turned-coach in Mumbai and groomed by Zubin Bharucha, a former Mumbai opener who is a key member of Rajasthan Royals support staff – stay grounded.

ALSO READ: Test cricket is tough, but I’m determined to make it count: Jaiswal

India captain Rohit Sharma held his praise back. “I won’t say anything on Jaiswal. Everyone is talking about him. Let him play. He is playing well, it’s good for us, and he is in good form. I am not going to say much more than that, Rohit said after India wrapped up the third Test on the fourth evening.

“Itna bas hai abhi ke liye (this should be enough for now),” added Rohit.

The India captain will be hoping that England will not have enough of Jaiswal over the next three weeks.