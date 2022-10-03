Cricket

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul rested for third T20I versus South Africa

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have been rested for the third T20I between India and South Africa

Team Sportstar
03 October, 2022 16:21 IST
FILE PHOTO: Virat Kohli of India.

FILE PHOTO: Virat Kohli of India. | Photo Credit: PTI

According to sources, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have been rested for the third T20I between India and South Africa to be held on Tuesday at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

While Rahul was adjudged Player-of-the-Match for his 28-ball 57 in the second T20I in Guwahati on Sunday, Kohli scored an unbeaten 28-ball 49 as India posted 236 for for three - its fourth-highest T20I total.

Shreyas Iyer, who was drafted in the squad for the injured Deepak Hooda, is likely to replace Kohli for Tuesday’s game.

Rahul is the second-highest run-scorer of the ongoing series with 108 runs in two matches while Kohli has scored 52 runs in two innings.

