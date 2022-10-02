IND vs SA 2nd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Prediction: India vs South Africa Predicted XI, Squads, Form Guide

India will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead and seal the three-match series when it takes on South Africa in the second T20 International at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Preview

The Men in Blue romped home to a breezy eight-wicket win in the first T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

INDIA - TEAM COMPOSITION

India is likely to retain its Playing XI from the first T20I in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been replaced by Mohammed Siraj in the squad for the rest of the series. Ravichandran Ashwin could hold his spot in the eleven and shoulder the spin bowling duties with all-rounder Axar Patel.

India Predicted XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh.

Form Guide: W W W L W

READ | Dravid ‘hopeful’ of Bumrah recovery ahead of T20 World Cup

SOUTH AFRICA - TEAM COMPOSITION

South Africa had a horror outing in Thiruvananthapuram, where it was reduced to 9/5 inside the first three overs. However, the batting line-up is unlikely to undergo changes, South Africa could draft all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius into the team to add depth. Tristan Stubbs, who scored a golden duck in the last match, could make way for the consistent Reeza Hendricks.

South Africa Predicted XI: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Form Guide: L W W W W

INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock Batters: KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Virat Kohli, David Miller All-rounders: Axar Patel, Aiden Markram (vc), Wayne Parnell Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kagiso Rabada Team Composition: IND 6:5 SA Credits Left: 13.0

SQUADS India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (vc), Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Suryakumar Yadav. South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs (wk).