IND vs SA 2nd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Prediction: India vs South Africa Predicted XI, Squads, Form Guide

IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Here are the Dream11 fantasy predictions and predicted XIs for the second Twenty20 International between India and South Africa in Guwahati on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
02 October, 2022 13:17 IST
Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul celebrate after India won the first T20I against South Africa at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul celebrate after India won the first T20I against South Africa at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

India will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead and seal the three-match series when it takes on South Africa in the second T20 International at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Preview

The Men in Blue romped home to a breezy eight-wicket win in the first T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

INDIA - TEAM COMPOSITION

India is likely to retain its Playing XI from the first T20I in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been replaced by Mohammed Siraj in the squad for the rest of the series. Ravichandran Ashwin could hold his spot in the eleven and shoulder the spin bowling duties with all-rounder Axar Patel.

India Predicted XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh.

Form Guide: W W W L W

READ | Dravid ‘hopeful’ of Bumrah recovery ahead of T20 World Cup

SOUTH AFRICA - TEAM COMPOSITION

South Africa had a horror outing in Thiruvananthapuram, where it was reduced to 9/5 inside the first three overs. However, the batting line-up is unlikely to undergo changes, South Africa could draft all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius into the team to add depth. Tristan Stubbs, who scored a golden duck in the last match, could make way for the consistent Reeza Hendricks.

South Africa Predicted XI: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Form Guide: L W W W W

INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock
Batters: KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Virat Kohli, David Miller
All-rounders: Axar Patel, Aiden Markram (vc), Wayne Parnell
Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kagiso Rabada
Team Composition: IND 6:5 SA Credits Left: 13.0
SQUADS
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (vc), Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Suryakumar Yadav.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs (wk).
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA 2ND T20I
The second T20I between India and South Africa will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 7:00 PM IST on October 2, Sunday. The match will also be LIVE streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

