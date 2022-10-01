India head coach Rahul Dravid is “hopeful” that Jasprit Bumrah recovers from his injury quickly. Dravid did not rule Bumrah out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, even if the pacer is in a tough race against time.

“I haven’t gone deeply into Bumrah’s medical reports. I rely on the experts to tell me what it is. Bumrah is being assessed. We will know in due course what happens in the future. Until I get official confirmation that he is is ruled out, we will always be hopeful. We will hope for the best, not just for the team, but for Jasprit as an individual,” Dravid said in a press conference here on Saturday.

“As of now, Bumrah is officially ruled out of the T20 series against South Africa. He has gone to the NCA (in Bengaluru). We are awaiting further confirmation on the next steps. We have to see what happens over the next few days,” Dravid said.

Asked if India has identified a eleven for the T20 World Cup, Dravid said, “We’ve been very clear about the kind of combinations we want. You can’t pick an eleven months in advance; you don’t about the wicket and conditions. We’re clear about the skills we want in the squad for the World Cup.”