KL Rahul, Kuldeep ruled out of South Africa series; Pant to lead

India's KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav have been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa starting June 9 in New Delhi.

Rishabh Pant is will take over the captaincy in Rahul's absence with Hardik Pandya named vice-captain. No replacements have been named for the injured Rahul and Kuldeep.

The matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Barabati Stadium (Cuttack), Dr. Y.S.R. ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium (Visakhapatnam), Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium (Rajkot) and the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru) respectively.

India squad:

Rishabh Pant (Captain)(wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

More to follow...