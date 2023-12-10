MagazineBuy Print

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20: Toss delayed due to rain; IND v SA weather updates; Drizzle continues in Durban

SA vs IND, Live Score: Catch the live commentary, scores and updates from the 1st T20I between South Africa and India in Durban.

Updated : Dec 10, 2023 21:01 IST

Team Sportstar
India's skipper Suryakumar Yadav and South Africa's skipper Aiden Markram pose for a photo with the silverware ahead of the three-match T20I series
India's skipper Suryakumar Yadav and South Africa's skipper Aiden Markram pose for a photo with the silverware ahead of the three-match T20I series | Photo Credit: X @BCCI
India's skipper Suryakumar Yadav and South Africa's skipper Aiden Markram pose for a photo with the silverware ahead of the three-match T20I series | Photo Credit: X @BCCI

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 1st T20I between South Africa and India at Kingsmead, Durban.

Weather update - 8: 40 pm IST

Rain continues at Kingsmead, Durban. Covers firmly in place. The wait continues to see if a shortened game can be eked out. But no chance of play any time soon.

  • December 10, 2023 21:00
    Tune in to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League as the rain continues in Durban!

    Pro Kabaddi League 2023 LIVE Scores, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas: BW 33-31 TT, Maninder leads Warriors’ comeback over Narender’s Thalaivas, Dabang Delhi KC vs Haryana Steelers up next

    PKL 10: Catch the live score, updates and commentary from the Pro Kabaddi League 2023 fixture at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

  • December 10, 2023 20:32
    The quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare trophy begin tomorrow

    Click on the image to read the preview

    Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023-24: Dinesh Karthik led Tamil Nadu faces heavyweight Mumbai in the quarterfinals

    Dinesh Karthik is leading Tamil Nadu’s quest for another white-ball title, and he will be without the services of Sai Sudharsan and Pradosh Ranjan Paul, who are touring South Africa, when his side takes on Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) quarterfinal.

  • December 10, 2023 20:11
    Weather Update - 8:10 pm IST

    Steady drizzle continues at Kingsmead. The 8:10 pm cut off is here and we will now start losing overs. 

  • December 10, 2023 20:00
    IND W vs ENG W live!

    While we wait for the rain to clear, hop on to the live coverage of the 3rd T20I between IND W and ENG W

    Click on the picture to view the live coverage

    IND-W vs ENG -W Live Score, 3rd Women’s T20: Saika Ishaque dismisses Jones; England five-down vs India

    IND-W vs ENG-W: Follow for all live updates from the third women’s T20 between India and England happening at the Wankhede on Sunday.

  • December 10, 2023 19:45
    Weather Update - 7:45 pm IST

    Drizzle continues at Kingsmead and the wait for the toss continues. We will start losing overs after 8:10 pm IST.

  • December 10, 2023 19:41
    Captain Surya’s thoughts ahead of the first T20

    “The World Cup defeat was a disappointment, and it is tough to move on from it. But the series win against Australia was a big boost even though it came in a different format,” said Suryakumar here on the eve of the first T20 against South Africa.

    “The players put their hands up against Australia and came up with fearless cricket, and we need to play the same against South Africa. I just told them (players) to do exactly what they do in franchise cricket,” he said.

  • December 10, 2023 19:16
    IND vs SA T20 head to head in South Africa

    Matches played: 7

    India wins: 5

    South Africa wins: 2

  • December 10, 2023 19:06
    IND vs SA T20I Head to Head

    Matches played: 24

    India wins: 13

    South Africa wins: 10

    No result: 1

  • December 10, 2023 18:58
    Durban Weather Forecast - December 10

    ind vs sa 1st t20.jpg

    Credit - BBC Weather

  • December 10, 2023 18:57
    Weather Update - 6:55 pm IST

    Overcast conditions at Kingsmead, Durban and looks like the covers are firmly in place over the square. Looks like we’ll start losing overs from 8:10 pm IST.

    Toss delayed due to rain.

  • December 10, 2023 18:50
    T20I SQUADS

    South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lizaad Williams

    India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav

  • December 10, 2023 18:45
    PREDICTED XIs

    India Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

    South Africa Predicted XI: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Tabraiz Shamsi.

  • December 10, 2023 18:38
    SA Captain Aiden Markram speaks ahead of the series

    “We have played a lot against the new faces (in domestic cricket), but I suppose you’d like to know them better on a deeper level before going into a series with them,” Markram told reporters on Saturday.

    “But we have had a few good days together getting to understand what gets them to tick. I suppose that is the nature of cricket nowadays, series come thick and fast and there will be stages where new guys come in and they are going to have to find their feet quickly.”

  • December 10, 2023 18:32
    What the two teams are gunning for!
  • December 10, 2023 18:21
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    When and where will the first T20I between India and South Africa be played?

    The first T20I between South Africa and India will take place on December 10 at Kingsmead, Durban. 

    What time does the first T20I between India and South Africa begin?

    The first T20I between South Africa and India in Durban will begin at 7:30 pm IST. 

    India vs South Africa series live streaming info: When and where to watch?

    The India vs South Africa T20I series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network and streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar.

  • December 10, 2023 18:10
    Not the best news to start the evening from Durban!
  • December 10, 2023 18:09
    PREVIEW

    South Africa and India will both be testing their depth when they meet in two white-ball series, starting with a Twenty20 international at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday. 

    Three T20 matches will be followed by three One-Day Internationals during a tour which is a financial lifesaver for Cricket South Africa (CSA).

    The cash-strapped host stands to earn in excess of a billion rand ($53 million), mainly from TV rights, which is far in excess of income from any other incoming tours. 

    “It will obviously help us balance the books but it is not just us, every country needs India, purely based on the broadcast revenues,” said Pholetsi Moseki, chief executive of CSA.

    Both teams will be without key players for the white-ball games, ahead of two World Test Championship matches later in the tour.

    South Africa’s ODI and Test captain Temba Bavuma and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada will miss all the limited overs matches.

    - AFP

    Read full preview by clicking on the image below

    IND vs SA, 1st T20I: A test of depth as India, South Africa kick off World Cup journey

    Both teams have called on fresh faces for the white-ball games with regulars rested ahead of two World Test Championship matches later in the tour.

  • December 10, 2023 18:05
    A new challenge awaits!
  • December 10, 2023 18:00
    Stay Tuned!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 1st T20I between South Africa and India at Kingsmead, Durban. Stay Tuned for all live updates, scores and commentary.

