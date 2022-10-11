India equals Australia’s record for most wins across formats in a calendar year

India beat South Africa in the third ODI in Delhi to equal Australia for the most international wins across formats in a calendar year on Tuesday.

India’s six-wicket win was its 38th win across all matches this year, going past its previous best of 37 victories in 2017. The Men in Blue matched Australia’s tally of 38 wins in 2003 where Ricky Ponting’s men won 30 ODIs and eight Tests.

India began its year with five straight defeats in two Tests and three ODIs against the Proteas away from home under Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

India has since won five ODI bilateral series - against West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, England and now South Africa at home. It has also won a record 23 T20Is in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup 2022.

In Tests, India beat Sri Lanka 2-0 at home before suffering a third loss against England during its rescheduled fifth Test from the 2021 series at Edgbaston in July.

Owing to workload management and COVID-19 concerns in its most packed international season, India fielded seven different captains across 56 matches. While full-time skipper Rohit Sharma led in 31 matches, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan led the team in the remaining matches.

India could further extend its record, given it has a minimum of 11 confirmed matches remaining this year.