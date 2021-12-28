IND vs SA: Pant breaks Dhoni's record, becomes fastest Indian keeper to reach 100 Test dismissals

Rishabh Pant, on Tuesday, surpassed MS Dhoni to become the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to record 100 Test dismissals during the first Test against South Africa at Centurion.

Pant reached the milestone with the dismissal of Temba Bavuma. He reached the feat in his 26th match (50th innings), eclipsing Dhoni who achieved the same in 36 Tests.

South Africa wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock leads the overall tally, having reached the landmark in just 22 matches.

He is the sixth Indian behind Dhoni, Syed Kirmani, Kiran More, Nayan Mongia and Wriddhiman Saha to reach the three-figure mark. Dhoni leads the list among Indians with 294 dismissals.

In January 2021, Pant overtook Dhoni to become the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to cross 1000 Test runs in 27 innings.