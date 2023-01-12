IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Kuldeep replaces Chahal, picks 3 for 51

Kuldeep Yadav rattled the Sri lanka middle-order with his three wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Drafted into the side in place of Yuzvendra Chahal, who couldn’t recover on time ahead of the second ODI, Kuldeep finished with figures of 10-0-51-3.

Captain Rohit Sharma introduced him in the 17th over when Sri Lanka was cruising at 102 for 1. Kuldeep got Kusal Mendis out lbw with the wrong’un.

The 28-year-old then dismissed the in-form Sri Lankan captain, Dasun Shanaka, for two runs. Shanaka attempted to sweep the full-length delivery, but he ended up exposing the leg-stump.

Kuldeep did not stop there as he sent Charith Asalanka back to the pavilion in his fifth over when the batter chipped the ball straight back to offer a simple caught and bowled opportunity.

Kuldeep, alongside left-arm spinner Axar Patel, kept the bowling tight in the middle-overs to deny Sri Lanka any hope of a recovery. He also completed 200 international wickets in what was his 107th international appearance. His impactful performances will be difficult to overlook in a home ODI World Cup year.