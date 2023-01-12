Cricket

IND vs SL, 2nd ODI: Kuldeep replaces Chahal, picks 3 for 51

Kuldeep Yadav took a three-wicket haul and orchestrated a collapse as India bowled out Sri Lanka for 215 during the second ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Team Sportstar
12 January, 2023 16:36 IST
12 January, 2023 16:36 IST
Kuldeep Yadav dismissed three batters to reduce Sri Lanka to 127 for 6 following a promising start of 102 for 1.

Kuldeep Yadav dismissed three batters to reduce Sri Lanka to 127 for 6 following a promising start of 102 for 1. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS/BCCI

Kuldeep Yadav took a three-wicket haul and orchestrated a collapse as India bowled out Sri Lanka for 215 during the second ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kuldeep Yadav rattled the Sri lanka middle-order with his three wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Drafted into the side in place of Yuzvendra Chahal, who couldn’t recover on time ahead of the second ODI, Kuldeep finished with figures of 10-0-51-3.

Also Read
IND vs SL Live Score, 2nd ODI: Siraj, Kuldeep share six wickets; Sri Lanka 215 all out

Captain Rohit Sharma introduced him in the 17th over when Sri Lanka was cruising at 102 for 1. Kuldeep got Kusal Mendis out lbw with the wrong’un.

The 28-year-old then dismissed the in-form Sri Lankan captain, Dasun Shanaka, for two runs. Shanaka attempted to sweep the full-length delivery, but he ended up exposing the leg-stump.

Kuldeep did not stop there as he sent Charith Asalanka back to the pavilion in his fifth over when the batter chipped the ball straight back to offer a simple caught and bowled opportunity.

Kuldeep, alongside left-arm spinner Axar Patel, kept the bowling tight in the middle-overs to deny Sri Lanka any hope of a recovery. He also completed 200 international wickets in what was his 107th international appearance. His impactful performances will be difficult to overlook in a home ODI World Cup year.

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: LSG, PBKS On Trying To Get Same Players For Franchises Across Leagues

WATCH: Brain Lara - “Impact Player rule allows us to look at specialists”

WATCH: Akash Ambani - “Cameron Green fits right age profile for Mumbai Indians”

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us