IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I predicted playing XI, top fantasy picks

India and Sri Lanka will face off in the second Twenty20 International of a three-match series on Thursday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

IND VS SL PLAYING XI

India Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Ranjitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

TOSS UPDATE

India won the toss and elected to bowl first.

IND VS SL PREDICTED XI

Arshdeep Singh was not available for selection in the first T20I, but chances are he will be available for the second game in Pune, where he might replace Harshal Patel, who took two wickets but allowed 41 runs in his four overs. Sanju Samson may have to sit out today, and either Ruturaj Gaikwad in the top order or Rahul Tripathi in the middle order could replace him.

India Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Mavi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

The only possible change might be the inclusion of Lahiru Kumara for Kasun Ranjitha as the latter was quite expensive for the Lankans in the first T20I. Apart from that the Asian champion is unlikely to shuffle its line-up too much.

Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka.

IND VS SL DREAM11 PREDICTION

DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PREDICTION Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan, Kusal Mendis Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Deepak Hooda, Dasun Shanaka, All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Axar Patel Bowlers: Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Maheesh Theekshana Team Composition: SL 4:7 IND Credits Left: 13.5

FORM GUIDE

India

India defeated Sri Lanka in the first T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday after the combined efforts of the lower-middle order batting and a ferocious pace attack led by debutant Shivam Mavi, who took four wickets. Hardik Pandya-led side will eye to seal the series on Thursday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Prior to that, India won a 1-0 series against New Zealand in their last T20I, and the new-look squad will be hoping to keep the momentum rolling. The series will provide India with the opportunity to consider its alternatives and develop a fresh ideology in the format under a new leader.

Last five T20Is: W T W L W

Sri Lanka

Despite giving the host team a run for their money in Mumbai on Tuesday, Sri Lanka fell two runs short of a stunner. However, this was not the case, as the Lankans have now lost four of their previous five T20Is. Before that, after winning the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka was given a harsh awakening by Namibia in its T20 World Cup opener. After making it to the Super 12, it was eliminated after losses to Australia, New Zealand, and England. However, the Lankans have a number of match-winners, particularly in the shorter format, and may surprise any side.

Last five T20Is: L L W L L