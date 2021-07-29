India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Streaming: IND to bat first as Dhawan wins toss; Sandeep Warrier makes debut

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the 3rd T20I between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo. This is Lalith Kalidas bringing you the updates.

TOSS: IND wins toss, opts to bat first

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Chetan Sakariya, Varun Chakravarthy Sri Lanka Playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka(c), Ramesh Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera



Toss time

7:29PM IST: Live visuals show Rahul Dravid and Shikhar Dhawan have a brief chat at pitchside. Would want to pace the batting perfectly tonight on a fresher wicket.

7:25PM IST: Sandeep Warrier to make his IND debut

7:05PM IST: Murali Karthik says to the broadcasters that the pitch that will be used tonight is a fresh one with respect to the series, but seems a little worn down with a lot of trampling on it today. It remains largely dry anything between 150-160 would be a challenging score.

7:00PM IST: Half an hour to the Toss. India's diminished batting line-up is a concern, however, the visitor do not have another batter at its disposal in the squad. It's best bet would be to bring in young Tamil Nadu spinner Sai Kishore with Navdeep Saini's participation remaining in doubt.

Numbers Game

Sanju Samson has the least T20I Average for India for a min.100 runs -13.00 - Sanju Samson* in nine innings

Bhuvneshwar Kumar became the fourth Indian bowler to reach 50 T20I wickets

Sri Lanka record just its second win against India in the last 13 T20Is in the second T20I

MATCH PREVIEW

Well, it all boils down to the final match of the series. Not perhaps in the most intriguing manner, but Sri Lanka has managed to cling on with the skin of its teeth and struck a blow when India was at its most vulnerable phase.

With COVID-19 disrupting India's plans, striking nine of its mainstream players from the squad, India was forced into fielding a makeshift XI in the second series with a dwindled batting lineup that had Bhuvneshwar Kumar come in at no.6. India struggled on sluggish track and Dhawan's slow anchor from one end was not enough to prevent a slow-paced blow-up. The youngsters Ruturaj and Devdutt displayed promise but the pressure of a reeling scoreboard got to them, forcing them to play unwarranted strokes to curtail their stay at the crease.

READ: India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Predicted Playing 11 Live Updates: Who will feature in IND XI vs SL?

Sanju Samson had massive expectations on his sleeves once again, but forced himself into a rut before giving way. 7 off 13 would never sit pretty with the class of Samson, however, the Rajasthan Royals skipper has failed to reincarnate his IPL blitz in the India blues. Samson heads into the series decided with an average of under 14 in nine innings in T20Is, and with all on the line tonight, the 26-year-old would well know that this could be his final chance to impress the management to stay in contention amidst a host of batting superstars. Lots on the line tonight for Sri Lanka as well.

Shanaka, the skipper, has gone about his role with good awareness and nous across the whole limited-overs series. Though the results have been topsy-turvy, Sri Lanka would be content with its new leader for now and a series win here could well be a much-needed morale booster ahead of its T20 World Cup qualifiers in October.

Squads:

India squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Sanju Samson, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal Sri Lanka squad: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Ishan Jayaratne , Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando



When will the 3rdd T20I between Sri Lanka and India start and where to watch?

The thirdd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 8pm IST at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Toss will occur at 7:30pm.