India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Predicted Playing 11 Live Updates: Dhawan's IND XI vs SL in focus

India heads into the third T20I on Thursday with nine players being omitted from the squad after the COVID-19 scare hit the team on Tuesday.

Here are the likely XIs that may take the field in the decider.

India (Probable XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Chetan Sakariya/Sai Kishore, Varun Chakravarthy Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka(c), Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera

