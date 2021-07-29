Cricket India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I Predicted Playing 11 Live Updates: Dhawan's IND XI vs SL in focus IND vs SL, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Sportstar brings you the predicted possible playing 11 updates of 3rd T20 between India vs Sri Lanka. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 29 July, 2021 17:55 IST FILE PHOTO: India's captain Shikhar Dhawan congratulates Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva for their four wicket win over India in the second Twenty20 cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - AP Team Sportstar Last Updated: 29 July, 2021 17:55 IST India heads into the third T20I on Thursday with nine players being omitted from the squad after the COVID-19 scare hit the team on Tuesday.Here are the likely XIs that may take the field in the decider.India (Probable XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Chetan Sakariya/Sai Kishore, Varun ChakravarthySri Lanka (Probable XI): Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka(c), Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera READ: SL vs IND: No pressure on Ruturaj, Devdutt to perform - Mhambrey Here are the squads of the two teams in fullIndia revised squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Rahul Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya, Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh.Sri Lanka Squad: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ishan Jayaratne , Binura Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando