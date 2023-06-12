India vs West Indies 2023 schedule announced: Full list of matches, dates, venues, fixtures

Published : Jun 12, 2023 20:16 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the match schedule and venues for the West Indies versus India multi-format series to be held in July and August this year.

The series will begin with two Tests, which will be part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. The second Test match, to be played from 20-24 July at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad, will mark a historic occasion as it will be the 100th Test match played between the two teams.

The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad will host a West Indies men’s ODI for the first time on August 1.

“We are delighted to be able to confirm the schedule and venues for the highly anticipated visit by India. One of the highlights will be the 100th Test at the Queen’s Park Oval and this promises to be a fantastic occasion as we celebrate this historic event between these two proud cricketing nations. We also look forward to hosting India in the white ball fixtures and welcoming fans to attend the matches across the region, as well as in the United States. It will be 18 days of entertainment for cricket lovers to enjoy and savour,” Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI, said.

TEST SERIES 1st Test: July 12-16 - Windsor Park, Dominica (7:30 PM IST) 2nd Test: July 20-24 - Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad (7:30 PM IST)

ODI SERIES 1st ODI: July 27 - Kensington Oval, Barbados (7:00 PM IST) 2nd ODI: July 29 - Kensington Oval, Barbados (7:00 PM IST) 3rd ODI: August 1 - Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad (7:00 PM IST)

T20I SERIES 1st T20I: August 3 - Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad (8:00 PM IST) 2nd T20I: August 6 - National Stadium, Guyana (8: 00 PM IST) 3rd T20I: August 8 - National Stadium, Guyana (8:00 PM IST) 4th T20I: August 12 - Broward County Stadium, Florida (8:00 PM IST) 5th T20I: August 13 - Broward County Stadium, Florida (8:00 PM IST)