IND vs WI: BCCI to allow 20,000 spectators in third T20I

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allowed 20,000-odd spectators for the third T20I between India and West Indies at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

“As discussed with other office bearers, as per your request, you can open up for the last T20 match against West Indies at Eden," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly wrote in an e-mail to Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) chief Avishek Dalmiya.

The CAB will be releasing complimentary tickets to its members and affiliated units.

At least 2,000 people were in attendance for the T20I opener on Wednesday in the upper tier of the Dr BC Roy Club House and the corporate boxes, including BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma who rang the bell before the start of play. But the majority of the passes were handed to sponsors and their representatives.

“We are extremely thankful to BCCI for their kind consideration,” said Dalmiya.

Last November, 70 per cent crowd was allowed for the T20I between India and New Zealand. And as of February 16, Kolkata has registered only 58 new cases of COVID-19.

With Eden opening its gates, it remains to be seen if Lucknow takes a similar route for the first T20I against Sri Lanka on February 24.