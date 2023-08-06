India will take on West Indies in the second T20 International of a five-match series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday. The host clinched the first match of the series by four runs to go 1-0 up.
The Men in Blue, however, enjoy a favourable head-to-head record against the two-time world champion in the shortest format of the game.
FOLLOW BLOG | INDIA VS WEST INDIES 2ND T20I LIVE ACTION
IND VS WI HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS
While West Indies lags behind in the overall head-to-head against India, it is level with the Men in Blue in T20Is at home. However, the last time the two teams faced off in a bilateral series in the Caribbean, India won 4-1.
IND VS WI HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS IN WEST INDIES
IND VS WI HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN T20IS
MOST RUNS IN IND VS WI T20IS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|22
|693
|38.50
|142.88
|111*
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|14
|570
|57.00
|150.79
|94*
|Nicholas Pooran (WI)
|16
|457
|32.64
|131.32
|62
MOST WICKETS IN IND VS WI T20IS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|Best
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND)
|18
|13
|7.25
|35.15
|2/12
|Kuldeep Yadav (IND)
|6
|12
|6.50
|13.00
|3/12
|Ravindra Jadeja (IND)
|12
|11
|8.95
|29.72
|3/48
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs WI head-to-head record in T20Is: India vs West Indies stats; most runs, wickets
- IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I: India vs West Indies Playing 11 updates, fantasy picks, squads live streaming info
- Canadian Open 2023 Draw: Alcaraz vs Rune, Medvedev vs Fritz potential quarterfinal clashes
- Pakistan vs Japan; Khan scores Pak 2-1 Jap, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Live Updates: India vs Malaysia at 8.30 pm
- IND vs WI Live Score 2nd T20I: India eyes win to level series 1-1; Toss at 7:30 PM; Will Jaiswal make debut?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE