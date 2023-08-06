MagazineBuy Print

IND vs WI head-to-head record in T20Is: India vs West Indies stats; most runs, wickets

IND vs WI: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the second T20I between India and West Indies on Sunday.

Published : Aug 06, 2023 18:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
West Indies‘ Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers embrace after defeating India by four runs in the first T20I.
West Indies‘ Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers embrace after defeating India by four runs in the first T20I. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

West Indies' Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers embrace after defeating India by four runs in the first T20I.

India will take on West Indies in the second T20 International of a five-match series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday. The host clinched the first match of the series by four runs to go 1-0 up.

The Men in Blue, however, enjoy a favourable head-to-head record against the two-time world champion in the shortest format of the game.

FOLLOW BLOG | INDIA VS WEST INDIES 2ND T20I LIVE ACTION

IND VS WI HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS
Matches played: 26
India won: 17
West Indies won: 8
No result: 1
Last result: West Indies won by four runs (Trinidad; 2023)
Last five results: IND won - 2; WI won - 3

While West Indies lags behind in the overall head-to-head against India, it is level with the Men in Blue in T20Is at home. However, the last time the two teams faced off in a bilateral series in the Caribbean, India won 4-1.

IND VS WI HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS IN WEST INDIES
Matches played: 8
India won: 4
West Indies won: 4
Last result: West Indies won by four runs (Trinidad; 2023)
Last five results: IND won - 3; WI won - 2
IND VS WI HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN T20IS
IND (highest score) vs WI: 244/4 (20) - IND lost by one run (Lauderhill; 2016)
IND (lowest score) vs WI: 138 (19.4) - IND lost by five wkts (Basseterre; 2022)
WI (highest score) vs IND: 245/6 (20) - WI won by one run (Lauderhill; 2016)
WI (lowest score) vs IND - 95/9 (20) - WI lost by four wkts (Lauderhill; 2019)
IND (highest individual score) vs WI: Rohit Sharma 111* (61)
IND (best bowling) vs WI: Ravi Bishnoi 4/16 (2.4)
WI (highest individual score) vs IND: Evin Lewis 125* (62)
WI (best bowling) vs IND: Obed McCoy 6/17 (4)

MOST RUNS IN IND VS WI T20IS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Rohit Sharma (IND) 22 693 38.50 142.88 111*
Virat Kohli (IND) 14 570 57.00 150.79 94*
Nicholas Pooran (WI) 16 457 32.64 131.32 62

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS WI T20IS

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Average Best
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) 18 13 7.25 35.15 2/12
Kuldeep Yadav (IND) 6 12 6.50 13.00 3/12
Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 12 11 8.95 29.72 3/48

India /

West Indies

