IND vs WI head-to-head record in T20Is: India vs West Indies stats; most runs, wickets

India will take on West Indies in the second T20 International of a five-match series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday. The host clinched the first match of the series by four runs to go 1-0 up.

The Men in Blue, however, enjoy a favourable head-to-head record against the two-time world champion in the shortest format of the game.

FOLLOW BLOG | INDIA VS WEST INDIES 2ND T20I LIVE ACTION

IND VS WI HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS Matches played: 26 India won: 17 West Indies won: 8 No result: 1 Last result: West Indies won by four runs (Trinidad; 2023) Last five results: IND won - 2; WI won - 3

While West Indies lags behind in the overall head-to-head against India, it is level with the Men in Blue in T20Is at home. However, the last time the two teams faced off in a bilateral series in the Caribbean, India won 4-1.

IND VS WI HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20IS IN WEST INDIES Matches played: 8 India won: 4 West Indies won: 4 Last result: West Indies won by four runs (Trinidad; 2023) Last five results: IND won - 3; WI won - 2

IND VS WI HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN T20IS IND (highest score) vs WI: 244/4 (20) - IND lost by one run (Lauderhill; 2016) IND (lowest score) vs WI: 138 (19.4) - IND lost by five wkts (Basseterre; 2022) WI (highest score) vs IND: 245/6 (20) - WI won by one run (Lauderhill; 2016) WI (lowest score) vs IND - 95/9 (20) - WI lost by four wkts (Lauderhill; 2019) IND (highest individual score) vs WI: Rohit Sharma 111* (61) IND (best bowling) vs WI: Ravi Bishnoi 4/16 (2.4) WI (highest individual score) vs IND: Evin Lewis 125* (62) WI (best bowling) vs IND: Obed McCoy 6/17 (4)

MOST RUNS IN IND VS WI T20IS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Rohit Sharma (IND) 22 693 38.50 142.88 111* Virat Kohli (IND) 14 570 57.00 150.79 94* Nicholas Pooran (WI) 16 457 32.64 131.32 62

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS WI T20IS

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Average Best Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) 18 13 7.25 35.15 2/12 Kuldeep Yadav (IND) 6 12 6.50 13.00 3/12 Ravindra Jadeja (IND) 12 11 8.95 29.72 3/48