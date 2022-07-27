IND vs WI 3rd ODI live score: Dhawan’s India eyes whitewash at Port of Spain; toss at 6.30 PM IST

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the third ODI between India and West Indies from Port of Spain.

2nd ODI recap

Axar Patel’s unbeaten 35-ball 64 made it India’s day as it beat West Indies by two wickets in Port of Spain to win the three-match ODI series 2-0 on Sunday.

Chasing 312 to win, India 32 needed from 24 balls when Axar slammed two consecutive fours off Romario Shepherd to bring up his fifty off just 27 balls. Avesh Khan, too, hit a boundary in the same over as India collected 13 from the 47th. Alzarri Joseph followed it up with a four-run 48th over.

With the equation now down to 15 off 12, Jayden Seales conceded just seven and picked up the wicket of Avesh. Kyle Mayers, bowling the final over in an LOI for the first time, had 8 runs to play with. He went for two off the first three before Axar sealed the deal with a six off the fourth ball.

