Cricket

IND vs WI 3rd ODI live score: Dhawan’s India eyes whitewash at Port of Spain; toss at 6.30 PM IST

IND vs WI 3rd ODI live updates: Get live score updates, commentary and highlights from the third ODI between India and West Indies at Port of Spain.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 27 July, 2022 18:30 IST
Last Updated: 27 July, 2022 18:30 IST
India captain Shikhar Dhawan in action.

India captain Shikhar Dhawan in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

IND vs WI 3rd ODI live updates: Get live score updates, commentary and highlights from the third ODI between India and West Indies at Port of Spain.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the third ODI between India and West Indies from Port of Spain.

2nd ODI recap

Axar Patel’s unbeaten 35-ball 64 made it India’s day as it beat West Indies by two wickets in Port of Spain to win the three-match ODI series 2-0 on Sunday.

Chasing 312 to win, India 32 needed from 24 balls when Axar slammed two consecutive fours off Romario Shepherd to bring up his fifty off just 27 balls. Avesh Khan, too, hit a boundary in the same over as India collected 13 from the 47th. Alzarri Joseph followed it up with a four-run 48th over.

With the equation now down to 15 off 12, Jayden Seales conceded just seven and picked up the wicket of Avesh. Kyle Mayers, bowling the final over in an LOI for the first time, had 8 runs to play with. He went for two off the first three before Axar sealed the deal with a six off the fourth ball.

Read the full report - here

Squads:
West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh, Keemo Paul, Jason Holder, Keacy Carty
India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Axar Patel the batter has to be taken as seriously as Axar the bowler

The Chandrakant Pandit way - decoding the imperious cricket coach's philosophy

Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI: Topley records career-best bowling figures, Kohli’s nightmare continues

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI Review: Bumrah’s career-best figures, Rohit-Dhawan’s approach and more

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Top moments from Kohli's career as Test captain

IN PICTURES: AB de Villiers, the magician

Memorable moments from the 1986 Tied Test of Madras

In pictures: India's 2011 World Cup triumph

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us