Cricket India Women vs England Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming - Bristol weather update, playing XI England Women vs India Women 2021 1st ODI: Get the live cricket score, ball by ball commentary updates between IND W vs ENG W from Bristol County Ground. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 27 June, 2021 14:27 IST After drawing the one-off Test match, both Mithali Raj and Heather Knight will hope to get their teams off to a winning start in the white ball leg of the series. - AP Team Sportstar Last Updated: 27 June, 2021 14:27 IST Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first ODI between England and India at the Bristol County Ground. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan and I'll be taking you through proceedings for the day. LIVE UPDATES: Match begins at 3:30pm IST Hi everyone! Welcome to our live match coverage. We're gearing up for what is looking to be an interesting clash between India and England in the first of three ODIs. First up, let's check on the weather. 2:15pm - Teams assemble! We are here at the Bristol County Ground for the first WODI.#TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/YZkLrVe8dO— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 27, 2021 Reminder of the points system - FORMATWINDRAW/TIE/NRTESTS42ODI21T20IS21 16 points up for grabs in this tournamentSquads:India: Mithali Raj (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, HarmanpreeKaur (vc), Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy, Puja Vastrakar, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Indrani Roy (wk).England: Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Nat Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Davis, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Sarah Glenn, Emily Arlott, Tash Farrant. Where are the teams playing?The first ODI will be played at the Bristol County Ground. The one-off Test between both sides were played here last week. Where to watch - telecast and live streaming detailsThe first ODI between India and England women in India will be telecast on Sony TEN 1 and available for live streaming on Sony Liv. Jio TV and Airtel XStream will also provide live streaming. Alternatively, you can catch over-by-over updates here on Sportstar. FULL FIXTURES: Wednesday June 16-Saturday June 19: LV= Insurance Test Match. England v India (Bristol County Ground) - DRAW (2 POINTS AWARDED TO EACH TEAM)Sunday June 27: 1st match of the Royal London Series. England v India (Bristol County Ground)Wednesday June 30: 2nd match of the Royal London Series. England v India (The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton)Saturday July 3: 3rd match of the Royal London Series. England v India (New Road, Worcester)Friday July 9: 1st Vitality IT20. England v India (The County Ground, Northampton)Sunday July 11: 2nd Vitality IT20: England v India (The 1st Central County Ground, Hove)Thursday July 15: 3rd Vitality IT20: England v India (The Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford