India Women vs England Women, 1st ODI Live Streaming - Bristol weather update, playing XI

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the first ODI between England and India at the Bristol County Ground. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan and I'll be taking you through proceedings for the day.

LIVE UPDATES: Match begins at 3:30pm IST









Hi everyone! Welcome to our live match coverage. We're gearing up for what is looking to be an interesting clash between India and England in the first of three ODIs. First up, l

2:15pm - Teams assemble!

We are here at the Bristol County Ground for the first WODI.#TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/YZkLrVe8dO — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 27, 2021

Reminder of the points system -

FORMAT WIN DRAW/TIE/NR TESTS 4 2 ODI 2 1 T20IS 2 1

16 points up for grabs in this tournament

Squads: India: Mithali Raj (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, HarmanpreeKaur (vc), Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy, Puja Vastrakar, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Indrani Roy (wk). England: Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Nat Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Davis, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Sarah Glenn, Emily Arlott, Tash Farrant.

Where are the teams playing?

The first ODI will be played at the Bristol County Ground. The one-off Test between both sides were played here last week.

Where to watch - telecast and live streaming details

The first ODI between India and England women in India will be telecast on Sony TEN 1 and available for live streaming on Sony Liv. Jio TV and Airtel XStream will also provide live streaming. Alternatively, you can catch over-by-over updates here on Sportstar.

