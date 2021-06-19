Cricket IND W vs ENG W, Test Match Day 4 Live Score IND: 83/1(f/o): Bristol weather updates; Shafali Verma enters record books India Women vs England Women One-off Test, Day 4: Follow live cricket score, ball by ball commentary updates between ENG W v IND W from Bristol. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 19 June, 2021 14:06 IST Shafali Verma continued to dominate the England attack on the third day of the one-off Test before rain washed out the final session of the day. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 19 June, 2021 14:06 IST Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of the one-off Test between India Women and England Women from Bristol County Ground. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan and I'll be taking you through proceedings today. Highlights day 03: courtesy - ECB Ecclestone stars before rain shortens day three.Highlights pic.twitter.com/RdsZ6sQDt6— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 19, 2021 This is the only the second time India has been asked to follow-on in women's Tests, the last time being vs Australia in 2006. Shafali Verma is out here to change the course the history, if you go by her ruthless intent to score runs. Let's quickly recap what we saw of day 3 between showers in Bristol. Cloudy day in Bristol, but as long as the rain stays away, there's no reason why we shouldn't see a full day's play. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome back to our LIVE blog of the Bristol Test. It' the last day of Test cricket for the women and it's a bittersweet moment for me, given how nicely this game is poised right now. Let's begin with a weather update from Bristol. SCORE Day 3 Stumps - play abandoned due to rainEngland 1st innings - 396/9d (122 overs)India 1st innings - 231 all out (81.2 overs). Trail by 165 runsEngland has enforced the follow on. India 2nd innings (f/o): 83/1 (22 overs) Trail by 82 runs SQUADS: India: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.England: Heather Knight (captain), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver (vice-captain), Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill.Former India cricketers Shubhangi Kulkarni and Sudha Shah on their experiences in Test cricket and why this one-off Test is a positive note in Indian women's cricket history Where are the teams playing?The one-off Test will be played at the Bristol County Ground. Bristol has not seen a men's or women's Test match yet.Where to watch - telecast and live streaming detailsThe one-off Test match between India and England women in India will be telecast on Sony TEN 1 and available for live streaming on Sony Liv. Jio TV and Airtel XStream will also provide live streaming