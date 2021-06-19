IND W vs ENG W, Test Match Day 4 Live Score IND: 83/1(f/o): Bristol weather updates; Shafali Verma enters record books

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of the one-off Test between India Women and England Women from Bristol County Ground. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan and I'll be taking you through proceedings today.



This is the only the second time India has been asked to follow-on in women's Tests, the last time being vs Australia in 2006. Shafali Verma is out here to change the course the history, if you go by her ruthless intent to score runs. Let's quickly recap what we saw of day 3 between showers in Bristol.



Cloudy day in Bristol, but as long as the rain stays away, there's no reason why we shouldn't see a full day's play.





Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome back to our LIVE blog of the Bristol Test. It' the last day of Test cricket for the women and it's a bittersweet moment for me, given how nicely this game is poised right now. Let's begin with a weather update from Bristol.

SCORE Day 3 Stumps - play abandoned due to rain England 1st innings - 396/9d (122 overs) India 1st innings - 231 all out (81.2 overs). Trail by 165 runs England has enforced the follow on.



India 2nd innings (f/o): 83/1 (22 overs) Trail by 82 runs

SQUADS:



India: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav. England: Heather Knight (captain), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver (vice-captain), Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill.



Former India cricketers Shubhangi Kulkarni and Sudha Shah on their experiences in Test cricket and why this one-off Test is a positive note in Indian women's cricket history





