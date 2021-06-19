IND W vs ENG W, Test Match Day 4 Live: Deepti hits maiden Test fifty on debut, India takes slender lead

Deepti Sharma hit her maiden Test half-century on debut and helped India close in the deficit against England Women on the final day of the one-off Test in Bristol.

The left-hander got to her 50 off 157 balls with a pull behind square for a single. She hit seven boundaries en route to her half-century. However, at the stroke of Lunch, Sophie Ecclestone broke the 72-run stand as she castled Deepti, who departed for a 168-ball 54.

Deepti dropped anchor and along with Punam Raut forged a brilliant half-century stand to keep England at bay. The duo with their partnership helped India erase the deficit and take a slender lead of six runs at Lunch on Day four.

On a slow pitch, the duo applied themselves, with Deepti mixing caution with aggression and playing some gorgeous drives on both sides of the wicket.

Resuming the day at 83/1, India, trailing by 82 runs, lost Shafali Verma early as the opener perished while trying to dominate the England attack.

After smashing Ecclestone for a maximum down the ground, Shafali was guilty of throwing her wicket away.

The India opener fell for an 83-ball 63 and once again missed an opportunity to score a century on debut after missing the landmark by just four runs in the first innings.