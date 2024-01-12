MagazineBuy Print

India A dominates proceedings against England Lions on day one of practice game

Manav Suthar and Akash Deep shared five wickets between them as the host dished out a disciplined bowling effort to wrap up the England innings in 51.1 overs at the Narendra Modi stadium B ground.

Published : Jan 12, 2024 19:24 IST , Ahmedabad

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Akash Deep in action.
FILE PHOTO: Akash Deep in action. | Photo Credit: V RAJU / THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Akash Deep in action. | Photo Credit: V RAJU / THE HINDU

Opener Rajat Patidar slammed an unbeaten fifty after Manav Suthar snapped three wickets as India ‘A’ produced a collective effort to reach 123 for one after dismissing England Lions for 233 on the opening day of their two-day practice match here on Friday.

Left-arm spinner Suthar (3/45) and pacer Akash Deep (2/28) shared five wickets between them as the host dished out a disciplined bowling effort to wrap up the England innings in 51.1 overs at the Narendra Modi stadium B ground here.

Dan Mousley (60) and Ollie Robinson (45) provided some resistance, adding 63 runs but once the latter was dismissed, it again went downhill for England Lions.

Mousley didn’t get any more support from the other end and was the last man to be dismissed.

In reply, India produced a solid batting performance with Abhimanyu Easwaran (32) and Rajat Patidar (61 not out) sharing a 73-run opening stand.

Also read | Question mark over Ranji Trophy scheduling after inclement weather delays games at multiple venues

After Easwaran was sent back by Brydon Carse (1/23), Patidar and Pradosh Ranjan Paul (24 not out) added another 50 runs and were at the crease at the draw of stumps with India A trailing by 110 runs.

Earlier, opting to bat, England Lions opener Keaton Jennings (25) and Alex Lees (35) made a good start, sharing 66 runs but Suthar produced a timely run-out to break the partnership.

Two balls later, Akash cleaned up Alex as the visitors slipped to 66 for 2 in 14.2 overs.

With ball in hand, Suthar then rocked the stumps of Josh Bohannon (8) and Oliver Price (7) in successive overs to leave England Lions tottering at 81 for four.

James Rew (1) was then run out by Easwaran as the visitor lost half of its side in the 25th over.

