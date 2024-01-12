MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Question mark over Ranji Trophy scheduling after inclement weather delays games at multiple venues

The game between Tripura and Tamil Nadu at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Stadium was the worst hit.

Published : Jan 12, 2024 18:16 IST , AGARTALA - 3 MINS READ

Santadeep Dey
Santadeep Dey
Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy match between Tripura and Tamil Nadu was called off at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Stadium in Agartala.
Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy match between Tripura and Tamil Nadu was called off at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Stadium in Agartala. | Photo Credit: Santadeep Dey/ Sportstar
infoIcon

Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy match between Tripura and Tamil Nadu was called off at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Stadium in Agartala. | Photo Credit: Santadeep Dey/ Sportstar

Inclement weather in the northern and north-eastern parts of India continues to adversely affect proceedings of the Ranji Trophy at a time the country’s premier red-ball domestic tournament is already struggling for relevance.

The game between Tripura and Tamil Nadu at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Stadium was the worst hit. Dense fog earlier in the day, coupled with a slight drizzle and extremely overcast conditions, forced the match referee and umpires to call off the day at 3:15 p.m.

The scenario was hardly better in other regions like Jammu, Guwahati, Mohali, and Kanpur. At JKCA’s Hostel Ground, only six balls could be bowled in the Delhi vs J&K game on Friday. In Assam, only 37 overs could be squeezed in during the match between the home side and Kerala before bad light forced the players off the field. During Punjab vs Railways at the PCA Ground, the visitor could only bat for 34 overs before the stumps were drawn early owing to bad light. Kanpur saw a delayed start in the Uttar Pradesh-Bengal match as well.

Even in the week gone by, teams had ended up losing precious game time to the weather in Delhi, Haryana, Jammu, and Tripura.

Follow | Ranji Trophy Round 2 Highlights

These hold-ups beg the question whether the schedule of the Ranji Trophy could have been planned in a better manner by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, keeping the harsh winters in mind.

Devajit Saikia, joint secretary of the BCCI, tells Sportstar it is extremely difficult to predict these unfortunate scenarios. “There are around 2,200 matches that we conduct each year. It is very difficult to foresee the weather in a particular region almost a year in advance. If you look at Assam itself, only in the last two days have we felt the bite of the winter season. Before that it felt like any other month of the year.”

He went on to reason that it’s not just the domestic matches that get affected. The weather could affect the international calendar as well. “Take yesterday, for example. In India’s game against Afghanistan, you saw how cold and challenging it was. The climate is also changing. At one place or another, this is bound to happen. It isn’t possible to successfully conduct so many tournaments in such a large country without the weather coming into play. Earlier, we did not have too many formats and tournaments for men and women.”

Jayanta Dey, joint secretary of the Tripura Cricket Association, says, “It (the scheduling) is done entirely by Cricketing Operations. We have no involvement. It isn’t that they aren’t aware of the conditions, so we have never appealed. This is nothing new. Conditions like these have been prevalent for years now. It had been foggy like this last year as well. Many matches couldn’t start on time.”

Also read | Sportstar Aces 2024, Popular Choice Awards: Saurashtra nominated for ‘Club/State Team of the Year‘

Meanwhile, an official from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, who doesn’t wish to be named, says, “Scheduling has always been a problem. We have raised this issue so many times. But it has continued to happen. What can be done now? When you lose out on precious hours and days like this, how are the teams benefiting? Whenever we have taken this up with the concerned authorities, they have responded with ‘It’s out now; what can be done?’”

Saikia, however, says that the BCCI has always left the scope for associations to revert back with problems with the schedule, if they ever have any. “The states are notified of the schedule well in advance. They can send feedback if they have issues with the scheduling.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Tamil Nadu /

Tripura /

BCCI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Question mark over Ranji Trophy scheduling after inclement weather delays games at multiple venues
    Santadeep Dey
  2. Taking SA20 to India in future could be a great move, says Boucher
    PTI
  3. U-19 World Cup: South Africa relieves captain David Teeger amid risk of protests
    Reuters
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Australia team preview, squad, previous performance, key players
    Siddanth Nair
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Koushik four-fer helps Karnataka bowl out Gujarat on Day 1
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Taking SA20 to India in future could be a great move, says Boucher
    PTI
  2. Question mark over Ranji Trophy scheduling after inclement weather delays games at multiple venues
    Santadeep Dey
  3. U-19 World Cup: South Africa relieves captain David Teeger amid risk of protests
    Reuters
  4. Shivam Dube: I wanted to implement what I have learnt from MS Dhoni
    Shayan Acharya
  5. NZ vs PAK, 1st T20I: New Zealand beats Pakistan by 46 runs; leads five-match series 1-0
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Question mark over Ranji Trophy scheduling after inclement weather delays games at multiple venues
    Santadeep Dey
  2. Taking SA20 to India in future could be a great move, says Boucher
    PTI
  3. U-19 World Cup: South Africa relieves captain David Teeger amid risk of protests
    Reuters
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Australia team preview, squad, previous performance, key players
    Siddanth Nair
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Koushik four-fer helps Karnataka bowl out Gujarat on Day 1
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment