Gujarat 53/4 in 21 Overs

V Vyshak with a peach of a delivery knocks out Priyank Panchal who falls after a watchful 60-ball 24. The Motera track is helping the bowlers, and there is plenty of swing on offer and in Panchal’s case, the middle stump went for a walk. It was a very good toss to win for Karnataka, and the bowlers are exploiting the conditions well. There is a lot of rebuilding work for Gujarat as Kshitij Patel and Umang are out in the middle.