BCCI Secretary Jay Shah inspects Mullanpur stadium ahead of probable IPL 2024 hosting duties

The Mullanpur stadium regularly hosts BCCI-affiliated domestic tournaments, but has still not hosted any international fixtures.

Published : Jan 11, 2024 21:09 IST , Mohali - 1 MIN READ

Shayan Acharya
Shayan Acharya
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah inspecting the PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali ahead of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League.
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah inspecting the PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali ahead of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah inspecting the PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali ahead of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As the Mullanpur Cricket Stadium gears up for its Indian Premier League debut this year as the home base for the Punjab Kings, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah visited the new stadium on Thursday to take stock of things.

In the city to attend the first T20I between India and Afghanistan, the BCCI secretary was accompanied by the office-bearers of the Punjab Cricket Association and the Union Territory Cricket Association during the visit.

ALSO READ: Ranji Trophy: Hanuma Vihari steps down as Andhra captain

The Mullanpur stadium regularly hosts BCCI-affiliated domestic tournaments, but has still not hosted any international fixtures. Though there were efforts to host the India-Afghanistan fixture, the state association decided against it as some works were still pending.

However, sources in the Punjab Kings confirmed that they are looking at hosting its home matches at the Mullanpur facility, even though an official word is awaited. The franchise is currently conducting its pre-tournament camp at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, with captain Shikhar Dhawan in attendance.

The Punjab Cricket Association officials are confident of finishing the remaining work well in time before the IPL 2024 begins on March 22. In the past, the PCA had planned to host international assignments at the new facility, however, it was delayed due to technical and logistical reasons. 

