Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 scheduled for July, announces ACC

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Thursday released the calendar for 2024, announcing that the Women’s Asia Cup 2024 will be held in July this year.

In a post on social media platform X, the ACC announced that the event will see India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh take on two qualifying teams.

The previous edition of the Women’s Asia Cup was held in Sylhet, Bangladesh in 2022, postponed from 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

India won the tournament for the seventh time, beating Sri Lanka in the final by eight wickets. Bangladesh is the only other team to win the title, beating India in the final in Malaysia in 2018.

The ACC also announced that the Men’s T20I Emerging Asia Cup will be held in October followed by the 50-over Men’s U-19 Asia Cup in December.