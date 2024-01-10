MagazineBuy Print

After rain, India shares top honours with South Africa in U-19 Tri-Nation tourney

Five-time champions India will now shift its focus on the U-19 World Cup beginning on January 19.

Published : Jan 10, 2024 19:44 IST , Johannesburg - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Representative Image - The match officials waited for the designated cut-off time to allow the minimum five overs for a result to be achieved. | Photo Credit: THEMBA HADEBE/AP
Representative Image - The match officials waited for the designated cut-off time to allow the minimum five overs for a result to be achieved. | Photo Credit: THEMBA HADEBE/AP

The Uday Saharan-led Indian colts shared the top honours with their South African counterparts in the Tri-Nation Under-19 Tournament after the title clash was called off due to rain here on Wednesday.

The match officials waited for the designated cut-off time to allow the minimum five overs for a result to be achieved.

But because of the wet playing conditions, the final at the Old Edwardians Cricket Ground Club was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

With no reserve day, the prize was shared between both the teams.

Five-time champion India will now shift its focus on the U-19 World Cup beginning on January 19.

The Indian side will face Australia in it U-19 World Cup warm-up fixture at Pretoria on Saturday. It has a second warm-up fixture against Sri Lanka on January 17.

In the tournament proper, five-time champion India side play against Bangladesh.

The Indian colts made the Tri-Nation final by winning all their four group league matches. Saharan and Adarsh Singh have struck a century each to form the backbone of their batting.

While Saharan had 117 runs in three innings, Adarsh finished as the top run-getter of the series with 230 runs. The Proteas U-19 side on the other hand made the final by virtue of their better net run-rate over Afghanistan.

Having lost to Afghans in its opener, South Africa bounced back to defeat them in the last game.

ICC Under-19 World Cup /

India /

South Africa

