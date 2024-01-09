MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND v AUS: All-round show gives Australia the last laugh in T20I series

For India, defeating Australia in a bilateral T20I series remains an unfulfilled dream, with Australia stamping its authority in all the departments of the game.

Published : Jan 09, 2024 22:58 IST - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
Australia clinched the three-match T20I series 2-1 after a seven-wicket win against India in the deciding fixture at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.
Australia clinched the three-match T20I series 2-1 after a seven-wicket win against India in the deciding fixture at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI
infoIcon

Australia clinched the three-match T20I series 2-1 after a seven-wicket win against India in the deciding fixture at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma started the evening on a promising note. Pooja Vastrakar gave more than enough reason to cheer towards the end of the game for the 43,500-plus fans who thronged the D.Y. Patil Stadium on a weekday.

Still, neither the fans nor the Indian women’s team could have the last laugh as Australia yet again showcased its immense skillset and ability to strangle the opposition. Riding on an all-round bowling effort, Australia restricted India to 147 for six. And Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney’s opening partnership took the fizz out of India’s attack.

Australia eventually romped home with eight balls and seven wickets to spare to win the third T20I and clinch the series 2-1 to end its tour of India on a happy note. For the host, defeating Australia in a bilateral T20I series remains an unfulfilled dream, with Australia stamping its authority in all the departments of the game.

ALSO READ: IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Highlights: Litchfield, Mooney taking Australia to series win

When Vastrakar accounted for Tahila McGrath (caught at mid-off) and Ellyse Perry (lbw off an incoming delivery) off successive balls in the 16th over, India hoped to take the game deep. But Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield helped Australia cross the line without a fuss.

While Australia recovered quickly after the stutter, India could not earlier in the night, which perhaps turned out to be the difference between the teams. Shafali and Smriti got India off the blocks quickly, having raced to 32 in the first four overs.

While Shafali’s edge was smartly pouched by Healy off Megan Schutt, Smriti was looking good for a big score. Soon after the PowerPlay, Australia made a move as India lost three wickets for six runs in 12 balls. Jemimah Rodrigues (perished to a short-ball ploy), Smriti (swept in the deep) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (played a slower one on to the stumps) succumbed to the pressure deployed by Australia’s bowlers and fielders.

Despite Richa Ghosh going big and Pooja and Amanjot Kaur’s cameos at the death, India failed to cross the 150-run mark. A total of 146 was unlikely to ask any questions of an on-song Australia.

That’s precisely what happened, with Mooney completing her fifty with a crisp square drive which was also the winning hit.

Related Topics

Smriti Mandhana /

Shafali Verma /

Pooja Vastrakar /

India /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Highlights: Healy-Mooney, brilliant bowling helps Australia seal series 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND v AUS: All-round show gives Australia the last laugh in T20I series
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Ghana newcomer Inaki Williams eager to make family proud at Africa Cup of Nations
    AP
  4. Rashid Khan’s availability, dew factor in focus for India vs Afghanistan T20I series
    Shayan Acharya
  5. National Sports Awards 2023: Shami, Satwik-Chirag among those honoured by President Murmu
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. IND v AUS: All-round show gives Australia the last laugh in T20I series
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. IND v AUS: Alyssa Healy becomes fourth woman to play 150 T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Highlights: Healy-Mooney, brilliant bowling helps Australia seal series 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  4. Cricket Australia congratulates Perry on 300th international match
    PTI
  5. India Women vs Australia Women, 3rd T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Highlights: Healy-Mooney, brilliant bowling helps Australia seal series 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND v AUS: All-round show gives Australia the last laugh in T20I series
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Ghana newcomer Inaki Williams eager to make family proud at Africa Cup of Nations
    AP
  4. Rashid Khan’s availability, dew factor in focus for India vs Afghanistan T20I series
    Shayan Acharya
  5. National Sports Awards 2023: Shami, Satwik-Chirag among those honoured by President Murmu
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment