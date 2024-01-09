MagazineBuy Print

IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Live Updates: Harmanpreet’s form in focus ahead of India vs Australia series decider

India Women vs Australia Women, 2nd T20I: Catch all the highlights from the third T20I between IND-W and AUS-W.

Updated : Jan 09, 2024 17:47 IST

Team Sportstar
Harmanpreet Kaur captain of India and Alyssa Healy captain of Australia at toss during the second T20I between India and Australia held at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on the 7th January 2024 Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for BCCI
Harmanpreet Kaur captain of India and Alyssa Healy captain of Australia at toss during the second T20I between India and Australia held at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on the 7th January 2024 Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for BCCI | Photo Credit: Deepak Malik
Harmanpreet Kaur captain of India and Alyssa Healy captain of Australia at toss during the second T20I between India and Australia held at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on the 7th January 2024 Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for BCCI | Photo Credit: Deepak Malik

India Women vs Australia Women Live Updates, 2nd T20I: Catch all the news from the third T20I between IND-W and AUS-W. 

  • January 09, 2024 17:47
    Can Deepti continue her good run!
  • January 09, 2024 17:39
    Preview

    IND-W vs AUS-W, 3rd T20I: India looks to end home season with rare series win against Australia

    India wull look to sign off a gruelling five weeks of non-stop action with a win against Australia on Tuesday before entering a slumber for international cricket .

  • January 09, 2024 15:18
    Multiformat series - what’s happened so far?

    India and Australia were scheduled to play a multiformat series featuring a one-off Test, a 3-match ODI series and a 3-match T20I series. 

    Results:

    India beat Australia in the one-off Test by eight wickets, their first victory over the Aussies in the history of women’s Tests and in their 11th attempt. Know more here.

    Australia brushed the loss aside with an emphatic 3-0 sweep of the ODI series. While India ran the visitors close in the first two games, the third game saw Australia win by a mammoth 190 runs to cement their supremacy. Here are the results:

    1st ODI: Australia beat India by six wickets

    2nd ODI: Australia beat India by three runs

    3rd ODI: Australia beat India by 190 runs

    In the T20I leg, India got off to a dominant start, beating Australia by 9 wickets in the first T20I. The visitors looked hapless against a rare four-pronged seam attack from the Indians with Titas Sadhu hogging the limelight with her incredible four-wicket haul. Australia clawed its way in the back in the second T20I, winning the toss and chosing to chase. After restricting India to just 131, the Aussies romped home with a six-wicket win to level the series in Ellyse Perry’s landmark 300th game. 

  • January 09, 2024 15:16
    Where to watch the third T20I between India and Australia?

    The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match will be played on Tuesday, January 9 at 7 pm IST. The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

India /

Australia

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
