IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd T20I Live Updates: Harmanpreet’s form in focus ahead of India vs Australia series decider

India and Australia were scheduled to play a multiformat series featuring a one-off Test, a 3-match ODI series and a 3-match T20I series.
Results:
India beat Australia in the one-off Test by eight wickets, their first victory over the Aussies in the history of women’s Tests and in their 11th attempt. Know more here.
Australia brushed the loss aside with an emphatic 3-0 sweep of the ODI series. While India ran the visitors close in the first two games, the third game saw Australia win by a mammoth 190 runs to cement their supremacy. Here are the results:
1st ODI: Australia beat India by six wickets
2nd ODI: Australia beat India by three runs
3rd ODI: Australia beat India by 190 runs
In the T20I leg, India got off to a dominant start, beating Australia by 9 wickets in the first T20I. The visitors looked hapless against a rare four-pronged seam attack from the Indians with Titas Sadhu hogging the limelight with her incredible four-wicket haul. Australia clawed its way in the back in the second T20I, winning the toss and chosing to chase. After restricting India to just 131, the Aussies romped home with a six-wicket win to level the series in Ellyse Perry’s landmark 300th game.
The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match will be played on Tuesday, January 9 at 7 pm IST. The India Women vs Australia Women 3rd T20I match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema in India.
