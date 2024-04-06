IPL 2024: Why is Rajasthan Royals wearing special all-pink jersey during RR vs RCB match?

Rajasthan Royals will be wearing a special all-pink kit for its IPL 2024 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.
The jersey is a part of the franchise’s Pink Promise campaign aimed at women’s empowerment in rural India.
“The Pink Promise match aims to amplify the team’s support to the inspirational and empowered women from rural India. The Foundation’s overarching vision of ‘ Aurat Hai Toh Bharat Hai’ has inspired action from empowered women who are breaking barriers to lead positive change,” the franchise said in a statement.
While the Royals are wearing the jersey for Saturday’s match, it was launched on March 12, much before the start of the season, by former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara and Rajasthan’s sports minister Col. Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.
As part of the same initiative, Rajasthan Royals will also help power six houses with solar energy for every six hit during the match.
