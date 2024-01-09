Saurashtra was nominated for the ‘Popular Choice — Club/State Team of the Year‘ award for the upcoming Sportstar ACES Awards 2024.

The India domestic cricket team had an incredible season in 2023. It won two titles - first the Vijay Hazare Trophy, followed by the Ranji Trophy. It was Saurashtra’s second Ranji Trophy title in three years.

Under the leadership of Jaydev Unadkat and Arpit Vasavada, the side dominated Indian’s premier domestic red-ball and one-day tournaments despite the absence of its star batter Cheteshwar Pujara.

IN 2023

Won second Ranji Trophy title in three years

Won maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy

Parth Bhut, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Arpit Vasavada were among top performers