Shivam Dube: I wanted to implement what I have learnt from MS Dhoni

Four-and-a-half years ago, when Shivam Dube broke into India’s white-ball team, the expectations were high from the Mumbai all-rounder. However, the youngster had a forgettable outing against Bangladesh but managed to score a 54 against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram in December, 2019.

Even though he was picked for the series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand thereafter, Dube did not have a big score or wicket hauls to show. And, the pandemic made matters worse. By the time cricket resumed after a long halt, Dube was out of India reckoning.

With cut-throat competition for slots, Dube soon found himself in the middle of nowhere, with not much to write home about. However, a stint with Chennai Super Kings in the last edition of the Indian Premier League changed his fortunes. Under the guidance of captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Dubey not only found his mojo, but also emerged as one of the leading scorers for the franchise with 418 runs from 16 outings, at an average of 38.

And, by his own admission, those couple of months under Dhoni made him a better cricketer.

“When I came to bat, I wanted to implement what I have learnt from MS Dhoni about finishing games,” Dube told the host broadcaster, after his unbeaten 60 guided India to a six-wicket victory in the first T20I against Afghanistan on Thursday.

“I keep speaking to Mahi bhai. He tells me how to tackle different situations. He has given me two, three tips and rated my batting. So, I feel if he rates my batting then I’ll keep playing well. My confidence went up because of that…”

During their conversations, Dhoni told Dube that in T20s, it’s important for a batter to finish games off while chasing, and the 30-year-old was happy to bail India out of the woods and guide it home.

A good performance in the IPL, earned him a spot in India’s squad for the tour of Ireland and the Asian Games. However, after the Asian Games, Dube was picked for the home T20Is against Australia but did not get a game and was left out of the away series against South Africa.

India’s Shivam Dube appeals for the wicket of Afghanistan’s captain Ibrahim Zadran during the 1st T20I, at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Last week, he claimed six wickets for Mumbai in a Ranji Trophy fixture for Mumbai and scored 41 runs. High on confidence, when an opportunity came his way, he was happy to make it count for the national team as well.

“This innings holds a special place in my heart as I’ve made a comeback to the Indian side after a considerable time. The opportunity given to me was crucial, and I felt a deep sense of importance. In a T20I game, especially during a chase, every batsman aims to finish the game, and I’m elated that I could achieve that for my team,” Dube told bcci.tv.

Coming into the team after a while, it was not easy to adjust, but he managed it well. “I thoroughly enjoyed my time at the crease. Initially, I struggled to grip the bat properly, but after a couple of deliveries, I found my rhythm and settled in.

At that moment, I forgot about the chilly winter; I was completely absorbed in the game. The joyous atmosphere was palpable, with everyone expressing their happiness and commending my innings,” the all-rounder said.

“My captain, coach, and fellow players were genuinely pleased. Rohit [Sharma] said - keep playing this way, be positive in your game and we know you can score from anywhere and win us the game. He said keep playing like this. It was indeed a special moment when I took a wicket on the second ball of the over in a T20 game,” he said.

A solid knock, those crucial two overs and a wicket have given Dube a chance and with the T20 World Cup six months away, he can only keep his fingers crossed and hope to make it to the squad.