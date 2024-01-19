First unofficial Test: England Lions inches towards big win against India A

England ‘A’ is looking good to record a facile victory over India A with only six wickets to get after third day’s play in the first unofficial ‘Test’ here on Friday.

Chasing a tough target of 490, India was precariously placed at 159 for 4 at stumps.

Needing 331 more runs to win on the final day, the Indian team only has two more batters -- opener B Sai Sudharsan (53 batting, 116 balls) and keeper batter Kona Bharat, who is yet to come in, in its ranks.

Sarfaraz Khan (55 off 67 balls) looked in good touch but failed to convert it into a big score.

Earlier, England Lions batters chanced its arms against spinners Manav Suthar and Pulkit Narang to declare its second innings at 163 for 6 in 29 overs.

Keaton Jennings, after his brilliant 154 in the first essay, smashed 64 off just 65 balls in the second innings. He added 95 with James Rew, whose 56 came off only 61 balls.

At start of the day, India was all out for 227 with Rajat Patidar alone scoring 151.

When India started its chase, skipper Easwaran, who is known for his apparent discomfort against rising deliveries on off-stump line, edged one off pacer Matthew Potts to Ollie Robinson behind the stumps.