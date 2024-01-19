MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Kotian, Lalwani, Dube save Mumbai the blushes against Kerala

The contrasting styles of the gritty Tanush Kotian (56), the powerful Shivam Dube (51) and the graceful Bhupen Lalwani (50) carried Mumbai to a respectable total of 251, at the end of the opening day’s play at the St.Xavier’s College ground here on Friday.

Published : Jan 19, 2024 20:00 IST , Thiruvananthapuram - 3 MINS READ

M. R. Praveen Chandran
FILE: Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian in action.
FILE: Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE: Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian in action. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

The indomitable Khadoos spirit of Mumbai cricket and some of its power and grace were on ample display on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match against Kerala. 

The contrasting styles of the gritty Tanush Kotian (56), the powerful Shivam Dube (51) and the graceful Bhupen Lalwani (50) carried Mumbai to a respectable total of 251, at the end of the opening day’s play at the St.Xavier’s College ground here on Friday.

As in the previous two matches, Tanush added useful runs with the lower order to prop up the innings. Shreyas Gopal relished the bouncy track and zipped in his googlies to snare four wickets (four for 28). However, it was Basil Thampi’s opening burst with the new ball which put Mumbai on the backfoot.

ALSO READ | Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Anustup keeps Bengal on top against Chhattisgarh after day 1

Probably the only thing Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane did right in the morning was winning the toss. He was batting after the first ball when Thampi won a favourable lbw decision to dismiss Jay Bista (0). A perfect outswinger from Thampi lured Rahane and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson gleefully accepted the catch. A golden duck and Mumbai was zero for two.

Bhupen Lalwani (50) and Suved Parkar (18) repaired the innings with a partnership of 41. Vishweshwar Suresh induced an edge from Suved to break the stand. Kerala bowled poorly and Bhupen and Y.P. Pawar raised 65 runs for the fourth wicket in quick time. But the host hit back before lunch. Vishnu Vinod took a sharp catch in the slips as Pawar (28) drove Shreyas loosely and Bhupen was caught down the leg side by Sanju off Nidheesh

Dube started imperiously, thumping Thampi through the covers for a boundary. After lunch, he tempered his aggression and survived a chance on 12- when Sachin Baby dropped him in the slips off Nidheesh. But Dube went back to his trusted method and played the big shots against the spinners. He lofted Shreyas for a straight six to bring up his fifty but fell soon after. The leg spinner slanted a googly across Dube’s bat and forced him to feather a catch to Sanju. It was Kotian’s show after that. The batter stonewalled Kerala’s hopes and with the help of the tailenders took Mumbai to a competitive total.

The scores

Mumbai-1st innings: Jay Bista lbw Thampi 0, Bhupen Lalwani c Sanju b Nidheesh 50, Ajinkya Rahane c Sanju b Thampi 0, Suved Parkar c Sanju b Suresh 18, P.Y. Pawar c Vishnu b Shreyas 28, Shivam Dube c Sanju b Shreyas 51, Shams Mulani c Prasad b Jalaj 8, Tanush Kotian b Shreyas 56, Mohit Avasthi b Jalaj 16, Dhawal Kulkarni c Sanju b Shreyas 8, Royston H. Dias not out 1

Extras (b-5, lb-6, nb-4): 15

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-0, 3-41, 4-106, 5-106, 6-151, 7-172, 8-216, 9-239

Total (all out in 78.4 overs): 251

Kerala bowling: Thampi 9-0-41-2, Nidheesh 14-0-45-1, Jalaj 28-0-80-2, Suresh 9-0-46-1, Shreyas 18.4-0-28-4.

Related Topics

Ranji Trophy /

Kerala /

Mumbai

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League PKL Season 10 LIVE Updates: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls in action
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal LIVE score, MBSG 1- 1 EBFC, Kalinga Super Cup: Cleiton cancels out Yuste goal for equalizer
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Kotian, Lalwani, Dube save Mumbai the blushes against Kerala
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 19
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Kotian, Lalwani, Dube save Mumbai the blushes against Kerala
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  2. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Batters make merry after Hyderabad bundles out Sikkim on Day 1
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Snehal-Darshan partnership helps Goa post respectable total on Day 1 after slow start
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Jagadeesan ton puts Tamil Nadu in driving seat on Day 1
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Ranji Trophy HIGHLIGHTS, Round 3 Day 1: Jagadeesan 150 helps TN dominate Railways; Mumbai 251 all out vs Kerala, Goa 228/8 vs Karnataka
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League PKL Season 10 LIVE Updates: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls in action
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal LIVE score, MBSG 1- 1 EBFC, Kalinga Super Cup: Cleiton cancels out Yuste goal for equalizer
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Kotian, Lalwani, Dube save Mumbai the blushes against Kerala
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  4. Indian sports news wrap, January 19
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Full points table LIVE, goals scored, goal difference
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment