Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Anustup keeps Bengal on top against Chhattisgarh after day 1

Bengal was at 206 for four when bad light ended the first day's play prematurely.

Published : Jan 19, 2024 19:11 IST , KOLKATA - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Bengal’s Anustup Majumdar celebrates his half-century during the Elite Group B match of Ranji Trophy 2023-24 against Chhattisgarh.
Bengal's Anustup Majumdar celebrates his half-century during the Elite Group B match of Ranji Trophy 2023-24 against Chhattisgarh. | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

Bengal’s Anustup Majumdar celebrates his half-century during the Elite Group B match of Ranji Trophy 2023-24 against Chhattisgarh. | Photo Credit: ANI

The dependable Anustup Majumdar once again lived up to his reputation by scoring a responsible unbeaten half-century and keeping Bengal on course to put up a good total in its Ranji Trophy Group-B match against Chhattisgarh at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.

Bengal was at 206 for four when bad light ended the first day’s play prematurely.

Chhattisgarh chose to make the most of the cold morning conditions, spiced up by the overnight rain, by inserting the host and employing its pacers.

However, it was off-spinner Jivesh Bhutte who trapped Sourav Paul in front to provide the breakthrough in the ninth over.

Shreyansh Ghosh (22, 111b, 1x4) and Sudip Gharami (49, 81b, 8x4) batted grittily to add 51 runs. While Ghosh patiently held one end, Gharami scored more freely gathering runs predominantly on the offside.

Vasudev Bareth broke the stand minutes before the lunch by having Ghosh caught behind.

On a pitch offering variable bounce and some movement, Gharami and Anustup played the ball on merit. Sourabh Majumdar surprised Gharami with a rising delivery and ended the partnership.

Ranji Trophy HIGHLIGHTS, Round 3 Day 1

Anustup and Manoj Tiwary, who was seriously tested by Sourabh by pitching the ball on a particular patch, spent some time together before Ravi Kiran stunned the Bengal captain, who was bowled while trying to leave the ball.

The 39-year-old Anustup (55 batting, 94b, 8x4) and 21-year-old Abishek Porel (47 batting, 75b, 6x4, 1x6) stood for a valuable 79-run unbroken stand to take Bengal past 200.

Extremely focused and alert, Anustup worked the ball around skillfully and dispatched the loose ones, mostly on the onside, as he completed 5000 First Class runs. 

Abishek executed some clean hits, including a massive six on the onside off left-arm spinner Gagandeep Singh.

The Chhattisgarh pace trio of Sourabh, Bareth and Ravi Kiram showed a lot of discipline and bowled economically.

