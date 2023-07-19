India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score Emerging Asia Cup: PAK 0/0; Harshit Rana starts with maiden

Key Updates
- July 19, 2023 14:064PAK in 2 overs
Rajvardhan Hangargekar to bowl from the other end. FOUR! An inswinger from Hangargekar. Farhan completely misses the line and his drive induces an inside edge. It gos wide off the stumps and races to the fine leg boundary. Farhan takes a single on the next delivery but he seems to have hurt his hand and needs the physio.
- July 19, 2023 14:02PAK 0/0 in 1 over
Harshit Rana to bowl the first over for India.
Saim Ayub on strike. Sahibzada Farhan is his partner at the other end. Here we go!
Starts with a maiden over. Rana keeps it at the off stump line and Saim is content defending the deliveries. He was beaten on the penutlimate delivery but did not get the edge.
- July 19, 2023 13:59What the captains said
Mohammad Haris: There might be spin later in the match. 270-280 might be a good score here. We are not ending well with the bat and bowl. So, hopefully we can improve today. Three changes for us.
Yash Dhull: We also wanted to bat first. It is a dry wicket. But there might be dew in the night so bowling first is fine as well. We do not have any target in mind. It is a normal game for us and hopefully we can win.
- July 19, 2023 13:53The other Pool B game
UAE A and Nepal are playing at the moment. The first innings was concluded with UAE getting bundled out for 157 in 44 overs. Nepal has lost one wicket inside two overs and currently has scored nine runs.
- July 19, 2023 13:49India A to bowl first
For a third time this tournament, India A will be bowling first. It has shown great implementation in the first two games. It bowled out Nepal for 167 runs in its last game while restricted UAE A to 175/9 in the first game. Obviously, Pakistan will offer a more stern challenge but Dhull and his team will back itself to once again deliver with the ball.
- July 19, 2023 13:46Pakistan A results so far
Beat Nepal by four wickets
Beat UAE A by 184 runs
- July 19, 2023 13:45India A results so far
Beat UAE A by eight wickets
Beat Nepal by nine wickets
- July 19, 2023 13:39Playing XIs
Pakistan A Playing XI:
Saim Ayub, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Haris, Kamran Ghulam, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mubashir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani
India A Playing XI:
Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel(wk), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
- July 19, 2023 13:34Toss Update
Pakistan wins the toss and opts to bat.
- July 19, 2023 13:21India A vs Pakistan A Dream11 prediction
WICKETKEEPER
Mohammad Haris
BATTERS
Sai Sudharsan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Yash Dhull, Saim Ayub
ALL-ROUNDERS
Abhishek Sharma, Qasim Akram
BOWLERS
Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar
Team Composition: IND A 5:6 PAK A | Credits Left: 12.0
- July 19, 2023 13:15Last Result
India A and Pakistan A faced off in the semifinal of the ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023. Riding on Omair Yousuf’s half-century Pakistan A reached a total of 267/7 in 50 overs. India A fell short of the target by just 3 runs. Pakistan A eventually went on to win the cup.
- July 19, 2023 13:06India A vs Pakistan A - Head to Head in Emerging Asia Cup
India: 3 | Pakistan: 1
- July 19, 2023 12:59ACC Emerging Asia Cup Points Table
The matches in Pool A were completed on Tuesday. Three teams finished on four points and net run rate cost one of them a spot in the semifinals. Things are however much simpler in the other Pool where India A and Pakistan A have four points each and are assured of a place in the semifinals.
- July 19, 2023 12:50Welcome!
It’s India vs Pakistan. The big game which every tournament needs. At stake today will be the top spot in Pool B. Both India A and Pakistan A romped home to comfortable wins against UAE A and Nepal. The winner will take a perfect record to the semifinals and take on Bangladesh next.
- July 19, 2023 12:28Squads
INDIA A
Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (vc), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Stand-bys: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar.
PAKISTAN A
Mohammad Haris (c, wk), Omair Bin Yousuf (vc), Amad Butt, Arshad Iqbal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem and Tayyab Tahir. Non-traveling reserves: Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Junaid and Rohail Nazir.
