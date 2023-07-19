MagazineBuy Print

India A vs Pakistan A LIVE Score Emerging Asia Cup: PAK 0/0; Harshit Rana starts with maiden

India A vs Pakistan A: Catch the live score and updates from the India A vs Pakistan A ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Pool B match at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Updated : Jul 19, 2023 14:09 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the India A vs Pakistan A ACC Emerging Asia Cup match.
Catch the live score and updates from the India A vs Pakistan A ACC Emerging Asia Cup match.
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from the India A vs Pakistan A ACC Emerging Asia Cup match.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India A vs Pakistan A ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Pool B match at R. Premadasa in Colombo.

  • July 19, 2023 14:06
    4
    PAK in 2 overs

    Rajvardhan Hangargekar to bowl from the other end. FOUR! An inswinger from Hangargekar. Farhan completely misses the line and his drive induces an inside edge. It gos wide off the stumps and races to the fine leg boundary. Farhan takes a single on the next delivery but he seems to have hurt his hand and needs the physio.

  • July 19, 2023 14:02
    PAK 0/0 in 1 over

    Harshit Rana to bowl the first over for India.

    Saim Ayub on strike. Sahibzada Farhan is his partner at the other end. Here we go!

    Starts with a maiden over. Rana keeps it at the off stump line and Saim is content defending the deliveries. He was beaten on the penutlimate delivery but did not get the edge.

  • July 19, 2023 13:59
    What the captains said

    Mohammad Haris: There might be spin later in the match. 270-280 might be a good score here. We are not ending well with the bat and bowl. So, hopefully we can improve today. Three changes for us.

    Yash Dhull: We also wanted to bat first. It is a dry wicket. But there might be dew in the night so bowling first is fine as well. We do not have any target in mind. It is a normal game for us and hopefully we can win.

  • July 19, 2023 13:53
    The other Pool B game

    UAE A and Nepal are playing at the moment. The first innings was concluded with UAE getting bundled out for 157 in 44 overs. Nepal has lost one wicket inside two overs and currently has scored nine runs.

  • July 19, 2023 13:49
    India A to bowl first

    For a third time this tournament, India A will be bowling first. It has shown great implementation in the first two games. It bowled out Nepal for 167 runs in its last game while restricted UAE A to 175/9 in the first game. Obviously, Pakistan will offer a more stern challenge but Dhull and his team will back itself to once again deliver with the ball.

  • July 19, 2023 13:46
    Pakistan A results so far

    Beat Nepal by four wickets

    Beat UAE A by 184 runs

  • July 19, 2023 13:45
    India A results so far

    Beat UAE A by eight wickets

    Beat Nepal by nine wickets

  • July 19, 2023 13:39
    Playing XIs

    Pakistan A Playing XI:

    Saim Ayub, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Haris, Kamran Ghulam, Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mubashir Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani

    India A Playing XI:

    Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull(c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Dhruv Jurel(wk), Manav Suthar, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar

  • July 19, 2023 13:34
    Toss Update

    Pakistan wins the toss and opts to bat.

  • July 19, 2023 13:21
    India A vs Pakistan A Dream11 prediction

    WICKETKEEPER

    Mohammad Haris

    BATTERS

    Sai Sudharsan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Yash Dhull, Saim Ayub

    ALL-ROUNDERS

    Abhishek Sharma, Qasim Akram

    BOWLERS

    Mohammad Wasim, Shahnawaz Dahani, Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar

    Team Composition: IND A 5:6 PAK A | Credits Left: 12.0

  • July 19, 2023 13:15
    Last Result

    India A and Pakistan A faced off in the semifinal of the ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023. Riding on Omair Yousuf’s half-century Pakistan A reached a total of 267/7 in 50 overs. India A fell short of the target by just 3 runs. Pakistan A eventually went on to win the cup.

  • July 19, 2023 13:06
    India A vs Pakistan A - Head to Head in Emerging Asia Cup

    India: 3 | Pakistan: 1

  • July 19, 2023 12:59
    ACC Emerging Asia Cup Points Table

    The matches in Pool A were completed on Tuesday. Three teams finished on four points and net run rate cost one of them a spot in the semifinals. Things are however much simpler in the other Pool where India A and Pakistan A have four points each and are assured of a place in the semifinals.

    ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Points Table, Results: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh qualify for semis from Group A; India, Pakistan top Group B

  • July 19, 2023 12:50
    Welcome!

    It’s India vs Pakistan. The big game which every tournament needs. At stake today will be the top spot in Pool B. Both India A and Pakistan A romped home to comfortable wins against UAE A and Nepal. The winner will take a perfect record to the semifinals and take on Bangladesh next.

  • July 19, 2023 12:28
    Squads

    INDIA A

    Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (vc), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Stand-bys: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar.

    PAKISTAN A

    Mohammad Haris (c, wk), Omair Bin Yousuf (vc), Amad Butt, Arshad Iqbal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem and Tayyab Tahir. Non-traveling reserves: Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Junaid and Rohail Nazir.

ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 /

India A

