Cricket LIVE cricket score India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day three in Kolkata: Kohli and Co. eye another series win at home India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 3: Follow score and updates from Day 3 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. SCORES× Team Sportstar Kolkata Last Updated: 24 November, 2019 10:54 IST Ishant Sharma ran through Bangladesh's top order in the second innings. - PTI Team Sportstar Kolkata Last Updated: 24 November, 2019 10:54 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the Pink Test between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.Our correspondent Wriddhaayan Bhattacharyya will be bringing us updates straight from the Mecca of Indian Cricket. Shanker Basu, a former trainer of the Indian men's cricket team, has broken his silence in an exclusive chat with Sportstar after letting allegations of nepotism against him swirl around for a week. | Shanker Basu breaks silence on Indian cricket fitness community's nepotism chargeA packed Eden Gardens on Saturday, Ishant Sharma runs in and picks Shadman Islam with the delivery that he has mastered — the one that looks like swinging away but keeps straight. It took him five balls to trap the southpaw. The pacer returned in the next over to send Mominul Haque packing. Here's how Sharma laid into Bangladesh. | REPORTTeams:India (From): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Kuldeep YadavBangladesh (From): Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque(c), Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Ebadat Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan