MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs SL: India records its biggest win margin in ODIs by deliveries remaining

India won the match by 10 wickets with 263 deliveries remaining in the 50-over innings

Published : Sep 17, 2023 18:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Shubman Gill plays a shot.
India’s Shubman Gill plays a shot. | Photo Credit: BCCI
infoIcon

India’s Shubman Gill plays a shot. | Photo Credit: BCCI

India recorded its biggest win margin in ODIs, by deliveries remaining in an innings, when it chased down 51 runs in 6.1 overs against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo on Sunday.

India won the game by 10 wickets with 263 deliveries remaining. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill ended the innings on 23 and 27 runs, respectively.

The side’s previous best haul was 231 deliveries which came against Kenya in 2001. The biggest win margin by a full-time ICC member is 274 deliveries when Sri Lanka chased down 39 runs in 4.2 overs against Zimbabwe in 2001.

India’s win was earlier set up by Mohammed Siraj, who picked up six wickets for 21 runs including four wickets in one over. The figures were the fourth best by an Indian in an ODI.

The commanding win handed India its eighth Asia Cup title, the highest by a nation.

Related Topics

Asia Cup /

Asia Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SL: India records its biggest win margin in ODIs by deliveries remaining
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asia Cup Final: Full list of records broken by India and Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asia Cup 2023 most runs, wickets stats: Shubman Gill tops run-scorers list, Siraj third-leading wicket-taker after India wins final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Siraj picks 6 for 21 as India wins 8th Asia Cup title
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. India vs Sri Lanka Highlights, Asia Cup 2023 final: SL 50 all out; Mohammed Siraj picks six; IND wins by 10 wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Siraj picks 6 for 21 as India wins 8th Asia Cup title
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Asia Cup Final: Full list of records broken by India and Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SL: India completes fourth-fastest run chase in ODIs during Asia Cup 2023 final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Biggest ODI wins: India records best win chasing vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 final
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SL: India records its biggest win margin in ODIs by deliveries remaining
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SL: India records its biggest win margin in ODIs by deliveries remaining
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asia Cup Final: Full list of records broken by India and Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asia Cup 2023 most runs, wickets stats: Shubman Gill tops run-scorers list, Siraj third-leading wicket-taker after India wins final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Siraj picks 6 for 21 as India wins 8th Asia Cup title
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. India vs Sri Lanka Highlights, Asia Cup 2023 final: SL 50 all out; Mohammed Siraj picks six; IND wins by 10 wickets
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment