IND vs SL: India records its biggest win margin in ODIs by deliveries remaining

India recorded its biggest win margin in ODIs, by deliveries remaining in an innings, when it chased down 51 runs in 6.1 overs against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final in Colombo on Sunday.

India won the game by 10 wickets with 263 deliveries remaining. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill ended the innings on 23 and 27 runs, respectively.

The side’s previous best haul was 231 deliveries which came against Kenya in 2001. The biggest win margin by a full-time ICC member is 274 deliveries when Sri Lanka chased down 39 runs in 4.2 overs against Zimbabwe in 2001.

India’s win was earlier set up by Mohammed Siraj, who picked up six wickets for 21 runs including four wickets in one over. The figures were the fourth best by an Indian in an ODI.

The commanding win handed India its eighth Asia Cup title, the highest by a nation.