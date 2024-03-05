MagazineBuy Print

Indian blind cricket team wants BCCI recognition and central contracts for players

India blind cricket team coach Mohammad Ibrahim on Monday said in order to take blind cricket to the next level, BCCI’s recognition is a must.

Published : Mar 05, 2024 14:07 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Indian blind cricket team players pose for group photos with the trophy after defeating Pakistan by 2-1 in the Friendship Cricket Series in Dubai.
Indian blind cricket team players pose for group photos with the trophy after defeating Pakistan by 2-1 in the Friendship Cricket Series in Dubai. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian blind cricket team players pose for group photos with the trophy after defeating Pakistan by 2-1 in the Friendship Cricket Series in Dubai. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Indian blind cricket team players are banking on BCCI’s support to take the game for the disabled athletes to the next level and wants the national board to treat them at par with able-bodied players.

India blind cricket team coach Mohammad Ibrahim on Monday said in order to take blind cricket to the next level, BCCI’s recognition is a must.

He said not only BCCI’s recognition but the blind players need to be given central contracts by the national board.

“If we look at Pakistan, a team that has done consistently well in blind cricket, they are contracted players of the Pakistan Cricket Board. PCB has supported them really well, players come under player contracts,” he said.

“Like what the BCCI has for normal cricketers - A category, B category and C category, and all the players are getting paid every month so they play cricket all 365 days of the year, they have to play. In India that has to happen. Nowadays, players are playing just before the series or domestic season like the Nagesh trophy, which is a big tournament here. In Pakistan they are playing round the year. Pakistan cricketers are contracted players and I have seen their fitness levels, their energy, their game,” Ibrahim added.

General Secretary of Cricket Association for the Blind in India, Shailender Yadav, said appreciation and recognition for blind cricketers have increased in recent times.

“Ex-captain of our blind team Shekhar Naik was conferred with the Padma Shri, ex-captain Ajay Reddy became Arjun Awardee in January this year. Hope the BCCI would recognise blind cricket soon, just like other countries like Pakistan, Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England and Zimbabwe,” he said.

“Players are receiving financial grants from the Government of India and the state governments, some have got government jobs in Haryana, Kerala, Odisha. We are expecting government job announcements for some more players,” he added.

