Home Season: Team India to play 4 Tests, 3 ODIs and 14 T20Is

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday that Kanpur and Mumbai will host New Zealand in a two-Test series at the end of the year.

The tour will also see a three-match T20I series with India lining up under a new captain after Virat Kohli announced that he would relinquish T20 captaincy at the end of the T20 World Cup.

India's home summer in 2022 will also involve West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

The Windies will face India in three T20Is and three ODIs series in February next year. Sri Lanka then arrives for two Tests and three T20Is.

At the end of IPL-15, South Africa will play India in a five-match T20I series in June.

The fixtures