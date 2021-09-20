Cricket Cricket Home Season: Team India to play 4 Tests, 3 ODIs and 14 T20Is The Future Tours Programme (FTP) for India's home summer was also announced as India welcomes the West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa next year. Team Sportstar 20 September, 2021 16:37 IST India will take on New Zealand in two Tests from November. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 20 September, 2021 16:37 IST The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Monday that Kanpur and Mumbai will host New Zealand in a two-Test series at the end of the year. The tour will also see a three-match T20I series with India lining up under a new captain after Virat Kohli announced that he would relinquish T20 captaincy at the end of the T20 World Cup.India's home summer in 2022 will also involve West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa.The Windies will face India in three T20Is and three ODIs series in February next year. Sri Lanka then arrives for two Tests and three T20Is.At the end of IPL-15, South Africa will play India in a five-match T20I series in June. The fixturesvs New Zealand: three T20Is and two Tests (November 17 to December 7); venues: Jaipur, Ranchi, Kolkata, Kanpur, Mumbai.vs West Indies: three ODIs and three T20Is (February 6 to 20, 2022); venues: Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Thiruvananthapuram.vs Sri Lanka: two Tests and three T20Is (Febryar 25 to March 18, 2022); venues: Bengaluru, Mohali, Dharamsala, Lucknow.vs South Africa: five T20Is (June 9 to 19, 2022); venues: Chennai, Bangalore, Nagpur, Rajkot, Delhi. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :