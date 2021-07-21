Hameed, Robinson in England squad for first two Tests against India

England announced a 17-member squad for the first two Tests against India on Wednesday. Nottinghamshire opener Haseeb Hameed, who is playing the ongoing three-day warm-up match against India, has been included in the main squad.

Hameed will return to Test cricket after five years. It is a coincidence that he played all his three Test matches in the tour of India in 2016 before a finger injury forced him to start from scratch after recovery.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer is not part of the squad as he is still recovering from the elbow surgery. All-rounder Chris Woakes has a bruised heel and was not available for selection.

Ollie Robinson, who was suspended for his sexist and racist tweets, is back in the squad.

Squad: Joe Root (capt), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wkt), Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood